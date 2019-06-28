Young girl pulled from Redfish Lake, given CPR; dive team investigating overturned kayak

An approximately 4-year-old girl was pulled from Redfish Lake Friday morning.

A girl believed to be about 4 years old was pulled from Redfish Lake on Friday morning, and a dive team was called in after an overturned kayak and man’s boots were discovered nearby.

According to a press release from the Custer County Sheriff’s Office, the girl was pulled out of the water by bystanders, who then administered CPR. She was taken to the St. Luke’s Wood River Hospital in Ketchum. The Swift Water Rescue Team, Stanley Emergency Services and several other agencies responded to the incident.

The boots were discovered on the bank of the lake, the press release said, while the kayak sat overturned in the lake.

The Bingham County Dive Team’s help was requested in the investigation.