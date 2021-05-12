New amenities unveiled at popular Boise trailhead; Boise man catches state record carp

Hikers at Hillside to Hollow Reserve in the Boise Foothills will now have access to a restroom, water fountain and additional parking as the city’s Parks and Recreation Department announced Wednesday that trailhead improvements are complete.

The update, announced in February of 2019, included the acquisition of 8 acres of land in the reserve from local medical and health content nonprofit Healthwise. For years, Healthwise allowed trail users to park in its lot on Harrison Hollow Lane off of Bogus Basin Road. The creation of 25 new trailhead-specific parking spaces— including ADA-accessible spots — means trail users should no longer park in the Healthwise lot.

The improvements also included two flush toilets, bicycle racks and a water fountain that features a dog drinking station.

At the grand opening of the trailhead on Wednesday, Parks and Rec director Doug Holloway called the Hillside to Hollow Reserve, a 324-acre area managed by the city and the Land Trust of the Treasure Valley, “the most accessible reserve we have in our system.”

The 8-acre addition cost $435,000 and was paid for with funds from the city’s $10 million 2001 Foothills levy and the 2015 Open Space and Clean Water Levy. The improvements to the trailhead cost $442,000, Holloway said.

Boise angler smashes state carp record

Henry Charlier, of Boise, poses with the record 34-pound common carp he caught on the Snake River on May 3. Courtesy of Idaho Department of Fish and Game

Henry Charlier, of Boise, broke the state weight record for common carp last week with a lunker fish weighing more than 30 pounds, the Idaho Department of Fish and Game reported.

Charlier was fishing on the Snake River below C.J. Strike Dam on May 3 when he reeled in the 34-pound carp. His catch broke the previous record, set by Alexander Veenstra in December, by four pounds.

“Common carp reach huge sizes, fight hard and are challenging to catch, making them a favorite among anglers willing to learn how to hook them,” Fish and Game said in the news release.

Carp records in Idaho can be set with traditional rod-and-reel setups or bow fishing.