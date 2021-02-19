Bogus Basin began online season pass sales today for 2021-22. Then this happened

Online sales of season tickets for the 2021-22 season at Bogus Basin ski resort began at 9 a.m. Friday. And almost as soon as it began, people had trouble logging onto the sales website.

Customers were able to get onto the season pass website, but when they went to buy a ticket package, the site bogged down for many of them.

“We saw a lot of high volume all at once,” Susan Saad, the resort’s director of community relations, said by phone. “We’ve been in touch continuously with our website provider and website support to get it corrected.”

The good news, Saad said, is the sale lasts 10 days, so there will be plenty of time for people to buy their passes.

“I expect the demand will level out over time, but right now people want to get on there and get their pass right away,” she said. “None of the passes we’re selling right now are valid immediately, so there’s no urgency in terms of being able to get on the mountain right now.”

Adult passes range from $369 for a winter season pass good from late November to mid-April. A midweek season pass is $199, and a twilight season pass is $129. A summer mountain bike season pass is $149.

For the first time, Bogus is offering a true winter and summer season pass. It costs $449.

Most of the pass prices will rise by at least $100 after March 1.

Saad said she did not yet have any sales figures. The focus has been on trying to get the sales website fully operational, she said.

“We’ll be here for the long haul, and I appreciate everyone’s interest and patience,” Saad said. “We’re excited to be looking forward to another season and especially one beyond Covid-19.”

Several inches of new snow fell overnight, she said.

“The ski conditions have been phenomenal this week,” Saad said.