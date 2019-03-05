Have a photo or story from the Boise Greenbelt? You could help celebrate its history

This September, the city of Boise plans to mark half a century of an iconic amenity — and city officials want your help.

At a press conference on Tuesday, Boise Arts and History director Terri Schorzman asked Idahoans to join in celebrating 50 years of the Greenbelt by sharing stories, photos, video or artifacts from the last several decades.

Boise Mayor David Bieter, Director of Parks and Recreation Doug Holloway and city councilwomen Elaine Clegg and Lisa Sánchez each offered their take on what the Greenbelt has meant to them.

“It really is the focus of our city,” Holloway said.

Sign Up and Save Get six months of free digital access to The Idaho Statesman

The public is urged to send “archival photos and stories that highlight the evolution of the Greenbelt from those early days up until the present,” officials said in a news release.

Some of those memories will be included in an exhibit this fall, when the city will host a three-day celebration from Sept. 19 to 21. Plans are ongoing for the celebration, but officials anticipate historical talks, guided tours, concerts and more.

To share your memories, submit them online through the city of Boise’s website or use the hashtag #BoiseGreenbelt50 on social media.

“You can’t overstate how important this amenity is to our community,” Bieter said. “Fifty years is stunning – and not just for Boise, but Garden City, Eagle and unincorporated parts of Ada County that picked up the drumbeat on this.”