Wonder how the newest addition to the Boise Whitewater Park is coming along? Take a look

Boise Parks and Recreation Director Doug Holloway said Friday that the J.A. and Kathryn Family Foundation Boise Whitewater Park is one-of-a-kind. He went so far as to say, “there is nothing like (it) anywhere in the country.”

Members of the media got the chance to see Phase 2 of the Whitewater Park on Friday — watch the video above for a sneak peek at the park’s progress.

It features a trio of structures in the Boise River near the new Esther Simplot Park. It cost around $11 million and is scheduled to be finished in the middle of the summer, according to Holloway.





Phase One, which was completed in 2012, is a human-made wave rider in the river adjacent to Quinn’s Pond. Structure One of the second phase is a continuation of that downriver. Structure Two is for more advanced kayakers and surfers, while Structure 3 is for beginners, Holloway said.

Digital Access for only $0.99 For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.

The park will also have boulder seating for spectators.

The part of the Greenbelt that runs along the park will be relocated to the north of Veterans Pond and will be made of concrete; the current Greenbelt will become somewhat of a walking path.

When the idea of the whitewater park began more than 20 years ago, Holloway said designers had mainly kayakers in mind. However, with the increase of transplants from all over the country, that focus has shifted to being 50-50 between kayakers and surfers.

“It really does meet the city’s mission and vision, and that vision of making the city the most livable city in the country,” Holloway said.