Asian American journalist in Boise reflects on her experience with anti-Asian hate

“Stupid Asian whore.” That’s what a woman called me while I drove through Boise last October. As a local news reporter still new to the area, it was something I’ll never forget.

Sadly, it wasn’t the only moment of loneliness and pain I have experienced in this city, especially since I’m the only Chinese-American reporter across all of the local news channels in Boise and the Treasure Valley — actually, I am the only one in the entire state of Idaho.

Erika Lee

When I first decided to take the job and leave Los Angeles, I wasn’t completely oblivious to what I was getting myself into. Asians make up only 2% of Boise’s population (we make up just 1.6% of the population in the whole state), so I knew I would stick out or, perhaps, have a harder time fitting in.

Still, I wanted to make an impact in the community by increasing visibility in areas that otherwise wouldn’t have ever been exposed to people who look like me. Plus, all of my broadcast-journalism mentors told me that going to a smaller market and moving to an unfamiliar city would “build character” and be an experience I’d “look back fondly on” when I inevitably climb the news ladder and move on to bigger cities.

But, two years into my time here, it’s clear my mentors were wrong. Most of the instances of isolation haven’t been blatant — it’s the side comments, the feelings of not belonging, and overhearing your coworkers complain about immigrants, knowing that you come from a family of people who immigrated to this country — but the experience has definitely taken a toll on me.

During the summer of 2020, I was telling a friend how hard of a time I was having, which was around the time I was covering anti-mask protests, Trump rallies and Black Lives Matter protests almost every single day. It was physically, mentally and emotionally draining to constantly see and be around so much conflict and stress.

“2020 is just one of the hardest years in general,” my friend said. “If you can get through this year, you can get through anything.”

Many of my family members, close friends and mentors said the same thing. So, I told myself, “All I have to do is get through the year. Next year will be better.” I remember counting down to 2021 thinking it would solve all my problems, that the second the clock struck midnight, all of our country’s issues would just disappear.

Of course, I was wrong. 2021 started off just as bad, if not worse than the previous year. I couldn’t believe the things I was watching and reading on the news. I felt like I was living in an alternate reality — unemployment rates were still at an all-time high, our Capitol was stormed and Donald Trump was facing a historic second impeachment. On top of that, hate crimes against Asian-Americans continued to rise.

Anti-Asian hate crimes continue

My heart broke when an 84-year-old Thai-American man died in a targeted murder while out on his morning walk in San Francisco. And when a 91-year-old man was violently attacked while walking down a sidewalk in Oakland. And when a 65-year-old Asian woman was brutally attacked in New York. Every day, I saw on social media elderly Asian men and women being attacked: Slashed. Beaten unconscious. Shot. Pushed. Called racial slurs.

According to research from Stop AAPI Hate — which grew out of a collaboration by the Asian Pacific Planning and Policy Council, Chinese for Affirmative Action and the Asian-American Studies Department of San Francisco State University to track racially motivated attacks against the AAPI community — more than 3,800 anti-Asian incidents were reported to the organization in 2020. These are in addition to the attacks that have been reported to law enforcement, though it can be hard to quantify those exact numbers.

If there was anything positive that came out of this moment, it’s that I’ve never seen such unity from our community.

Then the Atlanta spa shootings happened. I found out about it by scrolling Twitter, and I almost couldn’t believe we had another mass shooting. My reporter friends and fellow AAPI community expressed hurt, outrage and sadness for the victims.

I had to go live in the studio a few minutes after I learned of the news. I heard our anchor reading what happened out loud on air. I watched countless news reports and read countless articles that refused to call the shootings — which took the lives of eight people, most of whom were Asian women — a hate crime; they refused to say it was a targeted incident. And then I heard Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office Captain Jay Baker claim the alleged shooter just “had a bad day.” I cried myself to sleep that night.

The next day, I woke up to an e-mail from a local news viewer to my work e-mail address.

“That stereotype is self-inflicted,” he wrote about the massage-parlor shootings. “Have you ever been to a massage parlor disguised as a prostitution ring? They’re always Asian. I’ve never seen one of any other race.” The man added that he had an Asian wife, so I should trust that he wasn’t “trying to offend me.”

After that, others proceeded to gaslight me not only through my work e-mail but also through social media by arguing the two non-Asian victims killed in the shootings were not being given as much attention as the six Asian-Americans.

I felt so hurt and frustrated and confused.

Luckily, I have a great boss who checked in on me and asked me how he could best support me at this time. I am also glad to have a great community of fellow AAPI journalists who work in other markets across the country who support one another online.

I spent the next few days after the Atlanta shootings crying. It sucks when you want to take a break from the news, but you can’t because you are the news.

I talked and vented with fellow members of the Asian American Journalists Association and felt understood, seen and heard. We held a panel where we raised $30,000 in a day for AAPI people who could not afford therapy and needed to be supported at this time. That amount is now over $60,000. Xiao Zhen Xie, a 76-year-old woman who fought off her attacker after being assaulted, donated more than $900,000 back to the AAPI community, even though the money was initially raised to help her. Seeing us all rally together made me feel more hopeful.

If there was anything positive that came out of this moment, it’s that I’ve never seen such unity from our community. In the past, Koreans, Chinese and other Asians struggled to find solidarity with one another. I’ve seen people who haven’t spoken up about social issues in the past suddenly post about the rise in hate crimes against AAPI people. It’s the first time I’ve seen so many people in our community be so passionate. If anything, these incidents are sparking awareness and conversations about how to get involved, advocate for vulnerable populations, and take care of one another. Sometimes, I wonder if this newfound solidarity is worth the cost. But, at the end of the day, we are resilient. We are strong. And we will recover.