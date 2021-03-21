Vigil at Idaho Capitol in Boise decries violence and racism against Asian Americans

Around 100 people Saturday evening gathered on the steps of the Idaho Capitol in Boise to honor those killed last week in a racially motivated shooting and to speak out against violence and acts of hate against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders.

The event was organized by and attended mostly by young people and featured speeches mostly from teenagers.

“As Asians, we’re supposed to be ‘quiet’ and ‘shy,’ ‘just keep your head down and work hard,’” Yvonne Shen, 13, of Boise, told the gathering in Boise. “But we’ve kept our heads down for long enough. It’s time for us to stand up for ourselves.”

Organizer Wency Suo, 16, a sophomore at Boise High, said she was motivated to organize the rally after doing research following news of the shooting deaths of Asian American victims in Atlanta on Tuesday. The more she learned about violence and racism against her community, she said, the angrier she became and the more determined she was to hold the rally.

“I’m super proud of my community to come out, to speak out and to stand up for what is right,” Suo said after the event. “They’ve inspired me to keep doing this and to do more.”

The event included a candlelight vigil, a makeshift memorial and two minutes of silence to honor those killed and to think about how each of us individually can make the situation better.

A gunman in the Atlanta area on Tuesday shot and killed eight people, six of them women of Asian descent. The shootings have raised national awareness of violence against Asian Americans and sparked a national conversation about prejudice and racism against the Asian American and Pacific Islander community in the United States.

Concerns about anti-Asian sentiment has been building since the pandemic began. With the origins of the novel coronavirus linked to China, attacks on Asian Americans have been growing.

In a survey of police departments in 16 major cities, the Center for the Study of Hate and Extremism at California State University, San Bernardino tallied 122 anti-Asian hate crimes last year, according to the Los Angeles Times. The number was a 149% increase from the 49 in 2019, the Times reported.

In a study released Tuesday, the advocacy group Stop AAPI Hate reported 3,795 racially motivated attacks against Asian-Americans from last March to February, noting that the number is likely a fraction of the attacks that occurred because many were not reported to the group.

“Racism against Asian American Pacific Islanders is wrong,” Shen said. “Making fun of someone’s name isn’t funny. We’ve had enough of the accent teasing, the racist remarks about our features, and the ‘Oh, stay away, they’re Asian so they must have COVID-19.’”

Jiexi Mei, 12, said she’s experienced such aggressions firsthand, with other children in school making “squinty eyes at me.”

“I saw some friends post on Instagram about this (the rally), and I said, ‘I’ve experienced racism, so I should go,’” she said.

Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders represent a small but still significant segment of our population. Those who identify as Asian alone make up 2.8% of the overall population in the city of Boise, 1.6% in Idaho and 5.9% in the United States. The percentage identifying as Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander alone is 0.2% in Boise, in Idaho and in the United States overall.

Alex Guo, 15, a student at Les Bois Junior High in Boise, said that even though he has not experienced racism or discrimination personally, his friends and family are concerned about the increase in anti-Asian crime, particularly against the elderly.

“We must stand up for each other, not only to those of Asian descent but for everyone,” Guo said. “The silence from the people has been disheartening, but I believe that we can still work together towards a better future. One of cooperation, unity and understanding. One where everyone is an American first and an ethnicity second.”

Statement from the Idaho Chinese Organization

In a letter addressed to fellow Idahoans, the Idaho Chinese Organization wrote a statement addressing the shootings:

“Many of us are shocked by the recent shooting in Atlanta, Georgia, on March 16. The sudden loss of eight innocent lives is heartbreaking to their family and friends, the local community and the whole country.

“Statistics have shown that crime rates toward Asians and Pacific Islanders, particularly the elderly, have increased by 150% during 2020 and those reports have been far from capturing the true scope of anti-Asian crime in the United States. The increasing hate and violence against those of Asian descent have raised much concern in the Idaho communities.

“The Idaho Chinese Organization condemns all forms of hatred and bias regarding race, gender, ethnicity, etc., and would like to appeal for the understanding and respect of diverse cultures.We would also like to work with the community leaderships toward reducing the violence and disunity in our community.

“The tragedy in Atlanta is heartbreaking and we wish this will never happen again. A crime toward one is a crime toward all.”

Reaction from Boise mayor, police chief

Boise Mayor Lauren McLean and Boise Police Chief Ryan Lee held a meeting with more than 150 members of the Asian American and Pacific Islander community Friday in response to the Atlanta shootings.

“My heart goes out to the victims, the Asian American and Pacific Islander communities and all who have been impacted by this tragedy,” McLean said in a press release. “Everyone should feel safe in their community and I will continue to work hard to ensure Boise is a place where everyone feels safe and welcome.”

According to the city, the call was organized to provide a forum for community members to share their concerns about rising acts of violence targeting Asians across the country and how the community can best protect itself.

“I fully understand the fears and concerns community members have for themselves and their loved ones in light of the violence that has taken place,” Boise Police Chief Ryan Lee said in the press release. “While our department has not seen an uptick in crimes targeting members of the Asian American and Pacific Islander communities, it is important to recognize that some incidents may go unreported. We will continue to work with community leaders to listen, address concerns and communicate vital information to all members of the Boise community.”