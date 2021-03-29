Created by Idaho voters, the Idaho Lottery means education funding, freedom and fun

A lottery sign displaying jackpot amounts hangs in the window of a grocery store, Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021, in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall) AP

In 1988, Idahoans created the Idaho Lottery through a statewide initiative, or vote of the people. Our lottery delivers funding, freedom and fun.

Since 1989, the Idaho Lottery has operated in a squeaky clean manner, and the vocal concerns expressed 35 years ago about religion, ethics, cultural and legality have faded away.

Today’s lottery has become even more successful than we imagined.

In 1988, I was chair of Idahoans For The Lottery, a grassroots group that believed Idahoans should enjoy the freedom and fun to buy a lottery ticket without crossing a state line. The drafters of the initiative made certain the lottery proceeds funded brick and mortar education projects. Idaho did not want to incur any obligations other than shovel-ready school infrastructure.

If you are new to Idaho, you may not have known that the Idaho Lottery was adopted by a statewide majority vote of Idaho citizens. It was the will of the people and stood the test of time.

The anti-lottery arguments in ’88 did not involve conspiracy theories. Now comes a Idaho legislative committee hell-bent to overturn the Powerball provisions of the Idaho Lottery and deprive Idahoans of their right and freedom to purchase a ticket. In fact, it’s been a bad month for Idaho school kids. First, the Idaho Legislature refused to accept $6 million in federal funding for preschool, now it wants to erase $14 million of funding for Idaho school buildings. No wonder Idaho education spending ranks near the bottom nationally.

It’s amazing that some fringe legislators are assaulting our education funding, freedom and fun. Too many right wing and dark money groups in the U.S. find fertile ground inside the Idaho Legislature. They just need to phone it in. There’s always someone willing to carry the ball no matter who and what they trample.

This is deja vu all over again. And it’s anti-democratic. Idahoans may once again be forced to cross state lines to play Powerball and contribute to the coffers of our neighbors. Idaho businesses in Homedale, Weiser, Lewiston, Driggs and Post Falls can kiss lottery business revenue goodbye.

This is a dangerous time in the last days of a legislative session. This is proven by the audacious move to remove Powerball and overturn the will of Idahoans.

The year 1988 represented the good old days for Idaho. School funding, freedom and fun mattered back then. I believe 800,000 new Idahoans since 1988 would agree.

Perhaps some legislators should get some hats emblazoned “Fun Kills.” They are sending a message that freedom is whatever they dictate. And this transparent move to defund Idaho education is front and center.

Keep Powerball.