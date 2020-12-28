Developers of mixed-use building in east downtown Boise highlight changes made

An artist’s rendering of the building proposed by Ball Ventures Ahlquist and Idaho Central Credit Union at 200 N. 4th St. The “mixed use” building would have housing, offices, retail and parking. This view looks to the northeast and the Foothills. Fourth Street is lower left, Idaho Street lower right, obscured by trees. City of Boise filing

Idaho Central Credit Union, BVA Development and Brighton Corporation are Idaho companies with long histories in Boise. We are jointly redeveloping ICCU’s branch at 4th Street and Idaho Street, proposing two towers with a mix of office, medical, service and residential uses, along with a parking structure.

Some may ask, why here?

ICCU, which owns and operates an existing branch on the property, continues to invest in the Treasure Valley and recognizes that this is prime, under-utilized property uniquely situated in Downtown Boise. In teaming with BVA and Brighton, ICCU is bringing two partners with broad experience in office, medical and residential development to the table. These uses are in high demand adjacent to St. Luke’s downtown campus.

Various plans guide Boise’s growth, even as codes evolve and change occurs. Plans guide and inform the evaluation of zoning applications. This proposal is made in accordance with Boise’s comprehensive plan, Blueprint Boise. Blueprint Boise designates this site as “Downtown Mixed-Use,” Boise’s most intensive land use category, contemplating a “mix of civic, cultural, retail, restaurant, educational facilities, medical, hotel/convention, professional offices, financial institutions, medium/high-density housing.” This location affords an opportunity for true mixed-use development.

We seek to change the current zoning from Residential Office to Central Business consistent with Blueprint Boise’s Downtown Mixed-Use designation. The Central Business zone currently exists immediately across 4th Street to the west and half a block north of Bannock Street at The Jefferson. The Central Business designation provides architectural flexibility for urban mixed-use developments.

We do not seek the unlimited height such a zone permits, agreeing to limit it with a development agreement to 232 feet. These buildings are an appropriate height transition. Various 100-140 foot buildings exist to the north, east and south, and 250- to 300-foot buildings exist to the west.

Many concerns inherent with development can be lessened by good-faith communication. Our design team met repeatedly with the Downtown Boise Neighborhood Association seeking to understand and address its concerns. We appreciate its support before the Planning and Zoning Commission.

Our design team held three separate neighborhood meetings, each with a different format, to communicate directly with interested neighbors. We redesigned the project to address their legitimate concerns.

We reoriented the buildings with the residential tower to the north and the office tower and ICCU’s branch to the south. We relocated the garage entrance to the commercial arterial, Idaho Street. We replaced the three existing uncontrolled accesses on Bannock Street with two one-way exits. We increased the number of residential units and the residential amenity space. We activated the pedestrian experience by bringing commercial uses to the street and providing additional landscaped pedestrian plazas. These significant changes implemented neighborhood recommendations.

Idaho law balances property rights, accommodates change and encourages urban development in urban settings. The written campaign in the pages of the Idaho Statesman opposing this project has been orchestrated by residents of adjoining condominiums. We heard their reasonable requests. We addressed them. We redesigned the project. Their objections regarding height, mass and views are equally applicable to their condominiums.

The commissioners recognized this is an appropriate location for mixed-use development exceeding existing height limitations, but ultimately this was a policy decision for the City Council. The issue for the City Council is not the propriety of the use, but rather how tall buildings should be in the Downtown Mixed-Use area. We invite the council’s guidance.

In 2016, Boise’s Public Spaces and Public Life Study acknowledged our “skyline is not yet mature, and will continue to develop for many decades to come.” Boise should grow up. Otherwise Boise will grow out.