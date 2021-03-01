Letters to the editor: Tax cuts, Trump, dams, Limbaugh

Letters To Editor

Tax cut bill

A graph from the independent Idaho Center for Fiscal Policy website depicts the visually stunning analysis of savings estimated for various income groups based on changes proposed to Idaho’s tax system, House Bill 199.

The Idaho Center for Fiscal Policy analyzed House Bill 199 which cuts sales, personal income and corporate taxes, showing that the top 1% of Idaho households would benefit the most.

This bill makes four main changes to Idaho’s tax system:

Reduces individual income tax rate for all seven tax brackets—with the largest tax cut for the wealthiest

Eliminates the grocery tax credit

Reduces the corporate income tax rate from 6.93 percent to 6.5 percent

Reduces the sales tax from 6 percent to 5.3 percent

Eliminating the grocery tax credit, will adversely impact the poorest families the most for a net average of $30 savings; some will experience a minus in savings.

You will see there is not much of a savings for the 80% of Idahoans who make $103,000 or less either. They are mostly working families raising children; single parents raising children; retired folk on fixed incomes. Perhaps you.

I would like to think that if we can cut taxes that it should benefit all Idahoans more comparably.

I hope that you will take a look at the graph referenced above. And please share whatever your thoughts are about HB199 with your legislators.

Dale Sugg, Nampa

Golden idol

I was totally taken aback by the golden idol of Donald Trump being wheeled into the Conservative Political Action Conference. It is unbelievable how the Republican congressmen and women attending the conference were bowing down to the golden idol. This reminds me of those noted in the Bible worshipping a golden calf instead of God. The Republican Party has gone off the rails. Not only do they worship Trump but also support white supremacy and militia groups. Albert Einstein is quoted, “The world is in greater peril from those who tolerate and encourage evil than those who actually commit it.” This is what the Republican Party has become and are only interested in raising money and getting reelected without any regard to the people they are supposed to represent. They have discarded their humanity and moral code.

Stephen J. Brown, Meridian

Dams and salmon

Numerous letters, opinions and articles have recently appeared concerning Representative Simpson’s plan for saving salmon and steelhead and breaching the four Lower Snake River dams.

Many have strong opinions on saving the fish/saving the dams, but most in our region feel the issue does not affect them.

We are all affected and must pay attention to what will become a fast moving discussion.

If the current management of the Columbia/Snake River system continues, we will lose the fish.

Scientists from Idaho, the tribes and throughout the Northwest agree that returns of our Idaho Spring Chinook are at or below the tipping point to extinction. Other runs such as our Clearwater River steelhead are also in danger.

There are many reasons for the decline. Ocean conditions, predators, fishing, warming river water and habitat loss are all factors.

The one factor upon which the scientists agree is that breaching the Snake River dams is most likely to save our fish.

Whether you are an ardent supporter of the dams or would simply like to keep the status quo, the result is the same.

If we keep the dams, we will lose the salmon.

Keith Carlson, Lewiston

Rush Limbaugh

Mr. Kustra, your commentary on Rush Limbaugh reminded me of someone who is a “wanna-be” but did not make it in radio as did Mr. Limbaugh. The fact remains that you tell of your wanting to be on radio but did not. It really sounds like sour grapes to me, in that Limbaugh made the grade and you did not. You brought your so-called moderate RINO attitude to Idaho. I lived in Illinois and know what the politics were like. Your contempt for conservatives here in Idaho makes me sad that I have to see your venom and disgust for the common Idahoan each time I pick up the paper. I liked Mr. Limbaugh, and found his commentary entertaining and informative. I don’t care for your comments on Rush Limbaugh. He made radio a huge forum for the majority of Americans. He is to be honored for his contribution to the radio industry, not vilified. Mr, Kustra, you are in Idaho....not Illinois, any more. You might want to act like you live here now, not there.

John Blaisdell, Caldwell