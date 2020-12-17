Letters to the editor: WWII comparison, public health, protests, Gov. Little

Letters To Editor

Sacrifice

“Americans sacrificed far more during World War II than we’re being asked today.” I’m sorry, but this kind of self-righteous, fatuous nonsense is what has so many people so angry. Politicians and opinion editors with guaranteed secure incomes, smugly tell people who have invested their entire adult lives and entire net worth in building a business, or single mom waitresses, that they must close, and do without any income for what is now an indefinite period, all, of course, “to save lives.” That they can’t pay their rent or mortgage, can’t feed their children, may get their car repossessed, may lose everything they own is a small price to pay, “to save lives.” Even during the darkest days of World War II, aside from front line combat troops no one was asked to make that kind of sacrifice.

COVID is serious, but all the other ills that afflict mankind — disease, mental illness, poverty, hunger, homelessness — are still out there, and foolish, heartless politicians are making them all much worse.

Mr. McIntosh, agree to forego your entire salary until this pandemic is over, then come back and preach to us.

Stephen D. Leonard, Boise

The Idaho Way newsletter A weekly roundup of opinions, commentary and your views from around the region. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Public health

To Central District Health board members Megan Blanksma, Ryan Stirm, Elt Hasbrouck and Board Chair Betty Ann Nettleton: What is wrong with you people, do you really NOT know about public health? Ms. Nettleton says, “You have to listen to the public, and the public is saying they don’t want this.” So some in the public say they don’t to want wear their seat belts, or they want to spit into public water fountains and defecate on the sidewalk, or yell fire in a theater, or not wear a shirt and shoes in a restaurant, but the common good says they need to follow the rules. There is no doubt that wearing masks will decrease the spread of COVID-19. Ms. Nettleton, you are a coward and could have broken this tie. If you are afraid of the dissenters, then resign your position. You should do what is right.

Luana Gerber, Boise

Protests

Demand action! My husband and I have lived in Idaho for 45 years. We raised our kids here. Four of our grandkids are now being raised here. I have never feared for their safety like Diana Lachiondo did when her 12-year-old was home alone. For all of you moving here because you want a safe place to raise your family, you’d better step up and demand action against these bullies or it won’t be “that place” anymore.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

Nancy Viano, Eagle

Thank you, Gov. Little





Numerous open letters to Gov. Little regarding COVID-19 unfortunately demonstrate that no consensus exists here.

The actions he took last spring were successful in reducing the spread of COVID-19. Based on reasonable application of our current knowledge, the governor has thoroughly communicated what actions are needed.

After that emergency, in response to the lack of consensus, he has wisely refrained from state edicts and recommended that local health districts and governments take the actions that science and local citizens find acceptable, in keeping with Idahoans’ preference for minimal government involvement and local decisions. Resistance to state edicts would only escalate the cost of state actions and the profound emotional divisions that already exist.

The governor continues to support our health care system and workers and to provide carefully considered recommendations. His recent editorial, “The enemy is the virus, not each other” is a personal and moving example of his leadership and commitment to all Idahoans.

Governor and Mrs. Little have provided sound information and profoundly inspired leadership in word and example. It is our responsibility to make what should now be informed and individual decisions to protect ourselves, our families and our communities.

Ted Hoffman, Mountain Home