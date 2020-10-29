Letters to the editor: Freedom video, BSU coffee shop, Arnold, DeMordaunt

Letters To Editor

Lt. Gov. photo

I saw a picture in the Idaho Statesman of our Idaho lieutenant governor brandishing a firearm and Bible through the window of a vehicle.... Really? I’m a veteran and owner of sport and hunting firearms. I believe in a loving God, however this picture makes me question the motives of some of our elected officials.

Kenny Saunders, Boise

In denial

I am appalled that the Republicans are failing their constituents. They either deny COVID-19 existence, or believe that mask wearing is somehow an infringement on our freedom. Trump passes the buck to the governors. Governors pass the buck to the mayors and local boards. That alone creates discontinuity. Case in point: On page 3A of the Oct. 28 edition of the Idaho Statesman there are two articles. The first is about “Idaho Lawmakers Blast the Pandemic Orders.” Our lieutenant governor leads the list along with Tammy Nichols, R-Middleton, along with others. Next to that article is another...”Middleton School District Orders Mask…” There is a mandate for Ada County but not Canyon County. Mandates must cover everywhere or it will not be effective. Are Republicans afraid of the Ammon Bundys of the world? Implement statewide mask mandates and constitutionalists will have nowhere to protest. The main purpose in government is to protect the people. I will choose safety over liberalism. I will be voting “D” in the next election, a first in my life!

Richard Beaver, Boise

Lt. Gov.

It is unfortunate that after her staged photo holding a gun and a Bible, that Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin did not actually open the book. It’s obvious that she is unfamiliar with the contents. If she had glanced at Leviticus 19:18 or Mark 12:31, she would have read the admonition to “Love your neighbor as yourself.” We wear masks and social distance not for our own benefit, but to protect our neighbors, who may be vulnerable due to age or chronic illness. I looked, but I could find no references to pointing a gun at said neighbor.

Lois Ortmann, Meridian

BSU coffee shop

I am horrified, disgusted and ashamed of the BSU school authorities that allowed a left wing activist group (Associated Students of BSU) to bully the school into closing Big City Coffee on the campus, causing 20 people to lose their jobs (in this pandemic I might add) because they were bullied into it by the left-wing radicals. The left-wing folks claimed this coffee shop was some sort of place that supports the police. And that’s true. Because the owner is engaged to former police Cpl. Kevin Holtry (remember him, he was wounded in 2016 and lost his leg?) The Treasure Valley has supported this officer fully from what I saw on the news. Yet, because some radicals, BSU made this woman, whom he is engaged to, close her campus coffee shop. The very coffee shop that was supported by “the overwhelming response from an all Campus Services meeting” when looking for a coffee shop to replace Starbucks on campus. There was lots of support for Big City Coffee, until this activist group’s vice president Ryann Banks, demanded they be closed because “they support Blue Lives Matter, which was created after Black Lives Matter as a counter movement.” This is stupid and untrue.

Sarah Miller, Meridian

Arnold

I’m writing this in order to express how Rebecca Arnold cares about people and our local community. She has worked hard for us and has served us well as ACHD commissioner. We need to keep Rebecca on our team to help us through the unprecedented growth our community is experiencing. Rebecca Arnold is experienced and knowledgeable and has been a good steward of our tax dollars.

Alana Risner, Meridian

DeMordaunt

When it comes to getting things done for our community, Rep. Gayann DeMordaunt delivers. Even before she was elected to the Legislature, she served our community in so many ways. From education issues, to charitable events, from founding charter schools to getting a full-size track built at the local elementary school, Gayann just gets things done. Her leadership, energy, and commitment to tirelessly serve our community is just who she is. She has worked to improve education and put parents back in the driver’s seat of their children’s education.

Melanie Evans, Star