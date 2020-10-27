Statesman endorsement in ACHD race between newcomer and longtime incumbent

One of the knocks against Ada County Highway District commissioner Rebecca Arnold is that she’s confrontational and hard to get along with, which is important in light of complaints that the commission doesn’t get along with city officials when it comes to approving projects or collaborating on planning.

In the editorial board’s joint interview with Arnold and her challenger Alexis Pickering, Arnold did little to convince us that those fears are unfounded.

Alexis Pickering, candidate for Ada County Highway District Commissioner - District 2

The Idaho Statesman editorial board endorses Alexis Pickering for the Ada County Highway District Commission in District 2 for a change in vision and a change in how the commission works with other agencies.

Arnold, who has held her seat since 2005 and has worked as a lawyer for a real estate development company, claimed that Pickering is “pretty ill-informed,” “hasn’t done her homework” and is “misinformed,” and attacked Pickering’s age and education as making her unqualified.

Arnold also accused Pickering of not being involved in ACHD’s processes, even though Pickering was on ACHD’s pedestrian advisory group and served as chairperson for two years.

If this is how Arnold communicates with city leaders, we can understand why there’s discord.

As a sign of how Pickering would handle herself differently from Arnold as a commissioner, she continued to answer questions respectfully during our interview and did not engage in personal attacks.

“There aren’t really good relationships with the cities and the county with ACHD currently,” Pickering told the editorial board. “There hasn’t been a lot of coordination and working together and make sure that we have a cohesive plan and how we’re going to prioritize how we grow and make sure that we’re growing sustainably, and protecting all the things that we hold dear about what’s so beautiful about Ada County.”

Pickering, a public health strategist with the Central District Health Department, recognizes that the Treasure Valley has been “car-centric,” which has put Ada County behind in planning for mass transit, bicycles and pedestrians, noting sidewalk gaps throughout Ada County that need to be addressed.

“I think ACHD needs to take a more forceful role,” Pickering said. “And in recognizing and supporting and actually prioritizing all modes of transportation and not just being so car-centric.”

When asked if ACHD should have a stronger voice in land use decisions being made by individual cities, Arnold said ACHD is not a land use planning agency and should not be telling city officials how to run their cities. In contrast, Pickering said ACHD needs to do a better job of coordinating with cities on their decisions and have a stronger voice in those decisions.

Ada County residents would benefit from a change in the commission in strategy, planning for multi-use transportation and in how it interacts with other agencies to work toward better outcomes than what we’ve been getting.

Alexis Pickering would be a welcome and refreshing change in direction for ACHD. We recommend voters in ACHD District 2 elect Pickering.