Idaho ethics panel restores at least some of the Legislature’s dignity lost this session

The Idaho House ethics committee restored some semblance of dignity with its unanimous vote Thursday to recommend censure, suspension and expulsion of Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger, R-Lewiston, accused of sexual misconduct with a 19-year-old staffer.

A day after a tawdry and painful committee hearing, which included gut-wrenching testimony from the 19-year-old woman, the committee members redeemed themselves a little — not only with their actions, but with their words.

“The Idaho House of Representatives existed long before we arrived, and it will be here long after we leave,” said committee member Rep. Brent Crane, R-Nampa, framing the issue in the correct context. “But history will judge us by the actions today. Mr. Chairman, I want our actions to provide a clear directive to the current and future members of the Idaho House of Representatives, that this body expects the members of the Idaho House of Representatives to serve their constituents with the highest ethical and moral manner.”

Some members of the Republican Party continued to defend von Ehlinger, in a disgusting display of what type of behavior they’re OK with in a spirit of hyperpartisanship.

It was gratifying, at least, to see the Republican members of the committee not fall in that same trap.

“I would like to state two points about which this investigation by the ethics committee has never been,” said Rep. Wendy Horman, R-Idaho Falls. “It has never been about whether the member is a Republican or a Democrat or conservative or liberal. … What is the business of the committee, and the House, is the representative’s integrity before this committee, and a pattern of behavior with subordinates, in the workplace, whether there was a formal rule about it or not … and whether that constitutes conduct unbecoming that is detrimental to the integrity of the Idaho House of Representatives.”

The Democratic members of the committee, Reps. John McCrostie and John Gannon, spoke in favor of censure and expulsion, giving measured reasoning for their decisions.

Still, it was a relief to hear Crane and Horman give equally nonpartisan, well-reasoned and measured reasons for coming to their conclusions. I, like many others, I’m sure, began to feel a sense of relief as Crane and Horman started speaking, indicating that the committee members were, indeed, going to do the right thing, after all.

In a legislative session that has been called the “worst session in Idaho history,” marred by over-the-top hyperpartisanship from the far right and divisive issues that have little to do with the problems of most Idahoans — and sometimes have very little to do with reality — it was conceivable that the ethics committee proceeding could have devolved into a partisan fight.

It was reassuring to see that it would not.

The reaction from leaders, as well, has been reassuringly measured and statesmanlike.

“After a transparent and fair hearing, the committee accurately determined that von Ehlinger engaged in conduct unbecoming a member of this House,” House Speaker Scott Bedke said in a statement. “His behavior is something we will not tolerate and casts a shadow over the good work done in the Idaho Statehouse. It is our privilege to serve, and practicing strong ethics is central to serving in these hallowed halls.”

Gov. Brad Little, who has spent decades in state government, acknowledged the sanctity of the institution in applauding the committee’s decision.

“Being elected by the people and serving in a legislative body carries immense weight and responsibility to act with dignity, civility and integrity at all times,” Little said in a statement. “State elected officials are held to a higher standard. As a former state senator and lieutenant governor, I personally understand the importance of preserving the credibility of the legislative institution so the people of Idaho can have confidence in their state government.”

Finally, it was important to acknowledge the terrible damage done to Jane Doe, the 19-year-old woman who was traumatized a second time by testifying before the committee, only to be chased after that testimony by extremists and a TV reporter who has had her Capitol credentials revoked.

“I applaud Jane Doe and the other brave women for their courage in telling their stories and participating in this process to hold Representative Aaron von Ehlinger accountable for his deeply damaging and shameful actions,” Little said in his statement.

Bedke said, “First, let me thank Jane Doe for her incredible courage and determination in testifying in front of the Ethics and House Policy Committee yesterday.”

This has been a dark chapter in the Idaho Legislature’s history, with plenty of blame and wrongdoing to go around.

With their words and actions Thursday, legislators were able to restore at least some trust in this otherwise dysfunctional body.