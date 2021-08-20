Idaho Gov. Little should follow fellow Republican governors, welcome Afghan refugees

Idaho has long been known as a welcoming state for refugees. In particular, Ada and Twin Falls counties have opened their doors to people from other nations fleeing violence and persecution in their home countries.

If there ever were a time to fling those doors wide open, this is it.

The United States’ sudden and clumsy military withdrawal from Afghanistan has provided terrifying images and dire warnings of the outcome of Taliban control of that country. In particular, our friends in Afghanistan who have served as allies and interpreters are in grave danger and need our help.

Much criticism can be and has been directed at Democratic President Joe Biden, and there have been calls for resignations in his administration.

As with most anything these days, the debate has taken on a decidedly partisan tinge.

Idaho Gov. Brad Little should put politics aside here, though, and follow some of his fellow Republican governors to let the president know that Idaho stands ready to accept Afghan refugees.

Just this week, Utah’s Republican Gov. Spencer Cox and Arizona’s Republican Gov. Doug Ducey and that state’s Republican Speaker of the House Rusty Bowers issued statements expressing their support for accepting refugees from Afghanistan.

“I recognize Utah plays no direct role in shaping U.S. diplomatic or military policy, but we have a long history of welcoming refugees from around the world and helping them restart their lives in a new country,” Cox’s letter reads. “We are eager to continue that practice and assist with resettlement of individuals and families fleeing Afghanistan, especially those who valiantly helped U.S. troops, diplomats, journalists and other civilians over the past 20 years.”

The statement from Ducey and Bowers was similar.

“The Afghans fleeing the Taliban regime served alongside America’s military forces and fought for freedom,” according to their statement. “We’re grateful for their efforts and Arizona wholeheartedly welcomes our fair share of the refugees in our state.”

We recognize that Little is in a reelection battle with the far-right faction of his party, and any step that makes him appear to have a heart or a shred of humanity could hurt him in his primary contest against extremist candidates. One of his primary opponents already has lined up against accepting any refugees in Idaho.

But Little could do what Ducey and Bowers did in their statement to accept refugees and score some political points with potential voters at the same time.

“These refugees are in this position because of President Biden’s negligence and inability to lead,” according to their statement. “His failure on this issue is a threat not just to the progress done for the people of Afghanistan, but also to the national security of the United States and our allies around the world. Despite the President’s poor response to growing tensions in the Middle East, Arizona recognizes the service of thousands of Afghans over the last 20 years.”

Gubernatorial support for refugees in Idaho would not come without precedent for Little.

In December 2019, Little wrote a letter to then-Secretary of State Mike Pompeo expressing his support for Ada and Twin Falls counties’ request for refugee resettlement.

“I support the decision of county government on this matter,” Little wrote. “As the Governor of Idaho, I consent to the requirements set forth in Executive Order 13888 for Ada County, Idaho.”

This had come at a time when then-President Donald Trump had reduced the number of refugees that could come into the United States and issued an order allowing states and counties to refuse refugees.

Little joined 30 other governors then declaring their support for accepting refugees to their states.

Little could also follow the lead of Cox, Ducey and Bowers by invoking religion as a foundation for welcoming refugees.

“As you may already know, Utah’s history guides our approach to refugees,” Cox wrote. “Our state was settled by refugees fleeing religious persecution 170 years ago. Their descendants have a deep understanding of the danger and pain caused by forced migration, and an appreciation for the wonderful contributions of refugees in our communities.”

Ducey and Bowers, likewise, cited religion.

“In Ephesians 2:19 the Bible states, ‘So then you are no longer strangers and sojourners, but you are fellow citizens with the holy ones and members of the household of God,’ ” their statement begins.

We encourage Gov. Little to issue his own statement, declaring Idaho’s doors are wide open to Afghan refugees.