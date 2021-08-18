The view from Idaho: The tragedy unfolding in Afghanistan is our responsibility

What do Presidents George W. Bush, Barack Obama and Donald Trump have in common? This sounds like the start of a joke that is sure to have a hilarious punchline. Unfortunately, there is no humor in what is happening to the people of Afghanistan this week, today, this very minute as you read the Idaho Statesman. Targeted killings, rape, forced marriages, abuse of children, public floggings, displacement of communities. Afghanistan is going through a real-life version of Margaret Atwood’s “The Handmaid’s Tale.”

Bryant Jones /Photo by Barb Bergeson

So what do these three presidents have in common? Their administrations maintained American commitment to the war in Afghanistan through troop surges like Obama’s in 2009 and Trump’s in 2017. These three presidents spent a combined $2.26 trillion fighting the Taliban, much of which was financed with debt. Lives were lost, including 7,386 personnel from the 40-nation NATO coalition and private contractors, most of whom were Americans. The West made promises to the Afghan people that we would support their efforts to democratize, empower women, and establish basic freedoms.

Today, the hopes and dreams of a free and democratic Afghanistan republic are in perilous danger. There is pending doom of the humanitarian catastrophe and massacres that await Afghans who worked for and supported the United States government and NATO alliance for 20 years in various capacities.

We never fully invested the heart and soul of the United States into the Afghanistan War like we did in Korea, Germany and Japan. We hoped words and money would be enough. It wasn’t. It won’t be for future military conflicts. Since you voted for at least one of these three presidents, then you have a role and a moral obligation in the tragedy unfolding today in Afghanistan.

Redemption can come from supporting refugee resettlement organizations in Idaho like the Agency for New Americans, IRC Boise, and the College of Southern Idaho Refugee Programs. You can also support No One Left Behind, a national nonprofit assisting Afghans who risked their lives for our freedom. But don’t help just with money. Support with your time, advocacy, faith, and compassion. Reach out to welcome an Afghan family to Meridian or Twin Falls. Take them on a tour of their new community. Welcome them with homemade baked goods. Offer them grace and empathy. You can only imagine the pain and despair they are going through.

Call your local elected officials and federal legislators. Urge them to support Afghan refugee visa programs and resettlement nonprofits. In particular, the Special Immigrant Visas for Afghans program and the U.S. Refugee Admissions Program Priority 2 designation. Both resettlement programs are administered by the U.S. Department of State for at-risk Afghans and their families who were employed by/on behalf of the U.S. military and government or are women’s right activists.

There are more than 20,000 interpreters who served our military over the 20-year war. These interpreters as well as women serving as teachers, judges, doctors, journalists, sports coaches and politicians and their families are targets of the Taliban.

The Idaho congressional delegation has a sorted history with supporting refugee resettlement programs for Afghans. Both Reps. Mike Simpson and Russ Fulcher have voted against State and Foreign Operations appropriations legislation, which includes the reauthorization of the SIV program. Now is the time for them to make public statements supporting these programs and urging Idaho communities to embrace Afghan refugees who might be resettled here.

As the ranking member on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, Sen. Jim Risch should take an active role to rally the Idaho delegation and fellow Idahoans to support the resettlement of Afghan refugees to the United States, including here in Idaho. Gov. Brad Little, House Speaker Scott Bedke and Senate President Pro Tem Chuck Winder should publicly embrace the resettlement of Afghans who served alongside our military or empowered women’s rights.

Mayors Lauren McClean of Boise, Robert Simison of Meridian, Debbie Kling of Nampa and Garret Nancolas of Caldwell need to make public announcements welcoming Afghan refugees and encourage residents to embrace those who are resettled in Idaho. If they haven’t already, these mayors should reach out to resettlement nonprofits with offers of support and assistance.

Many Afghans who support and advocate for Western values have already lost family to targeted killings committed by the Taliban and had female loved ones forced into sinister and unwilling marriages in a calculated strategy to intimidate and humiliate opposition. When the Taliban return to power after a 20-year absence, there will not be an opposition in Afghanistan.

Since you voted for at least one of these three presidents, then you, too, have something in common with each of them. And now you have a debt to honor. You, and all of us, have the moral obligation, responsibility and burden to ensure no ally and friend of the United States is left behind in Afghanistan.

Our redemption as Americans is to help as many Afghan families escape as is possible. When they arrive in America, thank them for supporting the values of democracy and standing up for the education of women. Cherish them for protecting and serving next to our family members who serve or served in the United States military. Honor them by welcoming them into our communities, workplaces, schools, and places of worship. Embrace them into our American republic.





