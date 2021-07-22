If you put aside your politics, Idaho, would you do what’s right and get the vaccine?

Over 300 people came out to a rally at the Idaho State Capitol to stand against mandated COVID-19 vaccines for employment on Thursday, July 15, 2021. Both St. Luke’s Health System and Saint Alphonsus Health System are requiring COVID-19 vaccines for their employees and health care providers. smiller@idahostatesman.com

From the moment the coronavirus arrived in the United States, it got politicized.

Science, medicine, treatment, precautions, efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19, facts about how dangerous it was — it all got politicized.

Wearing a mask got politicized.

Work on emergency vaccines began, those vaccines got emergency use authorization, and that got politicized.

Warnings from doctors and health care experts got politicized.

And we’re all still suffering for it.

Here in Idaho, the latest politicization of the COVID-19 pandemic comes from opponents of health care systems’ efforts to keep us all safe.

Those who want to prevent Saint Alphonsus, St. Luke’s and Primary Health from requiring the vaccine of its employees can dress it up however they want — the vaccine is only “experimental” because it doesn’t have full FDA approval yet, and therefore is unsafe, is their latest favorite excuse — but make no mistake, this is about politics.

All one has to do is look at a map of Idaho. Lay a map of who voted for Joe Biden for president last year next to a map of who has been vaccinated, and it jumps right off the page. Those people are largely one and the same.

The flip side, of course, is a strong resistance to the vaccine from those who vote Republican, and more precisely, who supported Donald Trump.

And that’s where it all circles back. Trump took the stance of downplaying COVID-19, spread misinformation about it, contracted the disease and acted as if it wasn’t a big deal. And so the politicization was entrenched, especially among the far-right crowd that is his base.

Idaho Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin is among that base and has led the anti-vaccination charge. She wants the Legislature reconvened to interfere in the business of health care systems and private employers. She runs the lines about personal, private medical decisions and about the vaccine not having full approval, but let’s make no mistake:

This is about politics.

McGeachin is running for governor and wants to score politically with the anti-vaccine crowd.

Of course, since politics got us to this point in the pandemic, maybe it’s what can get us out, too.

After all, Republican Gov. Brad Little has rightly urged people to get vaccinated from the get-go. One of his opponents in the gubernatorial primary in 2018, Tommy Ahlquist, started Crush the Curve Idaho and has been a leading voice during the pandemic. And across the country, some Republicans — including the governors of Utah, Arkansas and West Virginia — are becoming more forceful in urging people to get the shots.

Trump, by the way, was vaccinated in January.

If the vaccine was good enough for Trump, shouldn’t it be good enough for his followers? After all, the vaccines were developed under his administration. Maybe if they were called the Trump Vaccines, people would come around.

But the tide seems to be shifting.

Just this week, Fox News commentator Sean Hannity and Senate Republican Minority Leader Mitch McConnell started urging people to get the vaccine.

Some vaccine hesitancy seems to come from those in the wait-and-see camp, not ready to take a vaccine that has only “emergency use authorization,” and not full FDA approval. But the Pfizer and BioNTech vaccines have been given priority review designation, have proved to be safe and effective, and a decision on full approval is likely to come within two months, according to CNN.

When that full approval happens, will the people using emergency-use authorization as an excuse get the shots?

Will we finally put this fight to rest and get everyone vaccinated who is able?

Can we then all go back to our lives and avoid reimplementing public health measures as caseloads climb again — yet another thing that got politicized?

Because, if not, we’ll know that this was all just politics as usual.