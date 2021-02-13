We’d all love to go to a BSU basketball game, but let’s not get cocky and blow it

Even though the Idaho State Board of Education loosened restrictions on attendance at indoor athletic events at the state’s public four-year universities, it’s hard to imagine putting thousands of people in an arena when we are still at a high-risk level during the coronavirus pandemic.

By the State Board’s new guideline, Boise State University could allow 40% capacity, or nearly 5,000 fans, in ExtraMile Arena for basketball games. Basketball seating capacity at ExtraMile Arena is 12,380.

Fortunately, Central District Health, which includes Ada County, where ExtraMile Arena is situated, is holding the line on the public health order to allow no more than 50 people in a gathering.

“With some of the larger venues that intend to have controlled audience sizes, we have worked with them to review their plans to ensure safe measures are in place and provide feedback,” Central District Health said in a statement. “But we do not endorse those plans or gathering sizes that exceed 50.”

Yes, it’s true caseloads in Idaho have come way down, the positivity rate (6.6% the week ending Feb. 6) has been creeping closer to that magical 5% rate and Idaho’s COVID-19 death rate has slowed down, but now is not the time to let our guard down.

Variants of the coronavirus have been detected in such neighboring states as Nevada, Utah and California (home to schools that play Boise State University), and Idaho public health officials have said that even though the variant has not been detected in Idaho, it is almost assuredly here.

With COVID-19 vaccine production and administration ramping up, Idaho is nearing the finish line. The last thing we want to do is fall flat on our faces on the track before we cross it.

And the idea of moving games to a venue outside Ada County, such as the Ford Idaho Center in Canyon County, in an effort to skirt limitations is grossly irresponsible.

“We are working with Central District Health to see what’s possible,” a Boise State spokesperson said Thursday night.

We recognize the importance of sports in our society, and we could see some sort of compromise that allows more than 50 people to watch a BSU basketball game, but going with the state Board of Education’s new guidelines and allowing as many as 5,000 people to watch a game is inviting an outbreak. And it is, after all, just a game.

If we can just hold out a little bit longer until more people can get vaccinated, we can all get through this together — safely.