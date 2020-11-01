Editorials
Idaho Statesman endorsements for U.S. Senate, House, state Legislature, Ada County, ACHD
The Idaho Statesman editorial board spent the past several weeks interviewing candidates in several races, including U.S. Senate, U.S. House of Representatives, Idaho state Legislature, Ada County Commission and Ada County Highway District.
In all, we’ve conducted more than 20 interview sessions with 40 candidates in 21 races. Most of those interviews were recorded and are attached to each endorsement so that readers can watch the interviews themselves and come to their own conclusions.
The following is a breakdown of those endorsements with links to each full endorsement editorial.
Check out our Voter Guide and fill out your own ballot.
U.S. Senate: Paulette Jordan
In the U.S. Senate race between incumbent Republican Sen. Jim Risch and Democratic challenger Paulette Jordan, the Idaho Statesman editorial board has made a recommendation for Paulette Jordan this election. Read our endorsement and watch our full interview with Jordan and Constitution Party candidate Ray Writz here. Risch would not interview with the board.
U.S. House of Representatives, 1st Congressional District: Rudy Soto
In the race for the 1st Congressional District between incumbent Republican Rep. Russ Fulcher and Democrat Rudy Soto, the editorial board believes Soto will reach across the aisle and seek bipartisan solutions to such problems as the federal budget deficit, health care and immigration. Please read the full endorsement editorial here.
U.S. House of Representatives, 2nd Congressional District: Aaron Swisher
In the race for the 2nd Congressional District between longtime incumbent Republican Rep. Mike Simpson and Democratic challenger Aaron Swisher, the editorial board thinks Simpson has done a lot for Idaho, but it’s time for a change. You can read our full endorsement and reasons for the endorsement by clicking here.
Idaho Legislature
The Idaho Statesman editorial board has interviewed candidates in state legislative districts 10, 13, 14, 15, 16, 17, 19 and 22. Here’s a breakdown of what races we’ve made endorsements in so far:
- Greg Chaney, District 10: Incumbent Republican Rep. Greg Chaney gets our endorsement over a very strong challenge from Democrat Chelsea Gaona-Lincoln. Read our endorsement and watch video of our full interviews here.
- Jeff Agenbroad, District 13: Incumbent Republican Sen. Jeff Agenbroad gets the nod over a challenge from Democrat Melissa Sue Robinson. Read our endorsement and watch video of our full interviews here.
- Cindy Currie, District 14: Longtime incumbent Rep. Mike Moyle, R-Star, is facing a challenge from independent candidate Cindy Currie in a race that features a competition between more tax cuts and more funding for education. Read our full endorsement by clicking here.
- Ellen Spencer, District 14: Independent challenger Ellen Spencer is a viable alternative to Sen. C. Scott Grow, who has pushed to make the citizen initiative process in Idaho nearly impossible. Read our endorsement here.
Shelley Brock, District 14: Democratic challenger Shelley Brock proved she knows a lot more than just one issue as she seeks to unseat Rep. Gayann DeMordaunt, who declined to interview with the editorial board. Read our endorsement here.
- Fred Martin, District 15: Incumbent Republican Sen. Fred Martin deserves reelection despite a very strong challenge from Democrat Rick Just. Read our endorsement and watch video of our full interviews here.
- Colin Nash, District 16: In an open seat for state representative, Democrat Colin Nash faces off against Jackie Davidson, a Republican candidate who has posted on social media about QAnon and conspiracy theories. Read our endorsement and watch video of our full interviews here.
- Ali Rabe, District 17: In another open seat, this one for the Senate, Democrat Ali Rabe and Republican Gary Smith share a lot of similar views, but one key difference on public education funding separates the two, giving Rabe the advantage. Read our endorsement and watch video of our full interviews here.
- Melissa Wintrow, District 19: In a race to replace outgoing Sen. Cherie Buckner-Webb, current state Rep. Melissa Wintrow, a Democrat, deserves to move to the Senate chambers. She is facing Republican Aaron Tribble. Read our endorsement and watch video of our full interviews here.
- John Vander Woude, District 22: Five-term incumbent Republican Rep. John Vander Woude deserves another term over a challenge from Democrat Diane Jensen. Read our endorsement and watch video of our full interviews here.
- No endorsement, District 22: The Editorial Board could not make a recommendation in the race between incumbent Republican Rep. Jason Monks, who is too much of an ideologue and too dogmatic, and his Democratic challenger Nina Turner, who was not strong enough to earn an endorsement. Read the full endorsement here.
- Lori Den Hartog, District 22: Incumbent Sen. Lori Den Hartog, R-Meridian, is knowledgeable and reasonable, earning her an endorsement despite a strong challenger in Democrat Mik Losé. Read our endorsement and watch the full interview.
Ada County Commission: Diana Lachiondo and Bill Rutherford
Two of the races we’ve been following closely are the two seats up for election on the Ada County Commission.
- Diana Lachiondo, District 1: Democratic incumbent Diana Lachiondo is the better choice over Republican challenger Ryan Davidson. Find the full endorsement in the Diana Lachiondo-Ryan Davidson race here.
- Bill Rutherford, District 2: in an open seat to replace Rick Visser, Democrat Bill Rutherford is the better choice over Republican Rod Beck. You can read the full endorsement in the Bill Rutherford-Rod Beck race here.
You can also watch our full interviews with all four candidates by clicking on the links.
Vote ‘yes’ on constitutional amendment, HJR4
Idaho voters are being asked to approve a constitutional amendment, HJR4, which sets the number of legislative districts at 35. This is an important measure, because the redistricting commission meets next year to set legislative district boundaries and could reduce the number of districts to as low as 30. The editorial board thinks your best best is to vote “yes” on HJR4. Please read our full editorial here.
Ada County Highway District: Jim Hansen, Alexis Pickering, Emilie Jackson-Edney
The editorial board has wrapped up its final interviews with Ada County Highway District candidates. Those endorsements can be found here.
- Jim Hansen, District 1 (east and south Boise, stretching to Cole Road): Incumbent Jim Hansen is the better choice over a challenge from Kara Veit. Read our endorsement and watch video interviews in this race.
- Alexis Pickering, District 2 (parts of west Boise and through central Meridian to Linder Road): Incumbent Rebecca Arnold faces a challenge from Alexis Pickering. It’s time for a new direction, better coordination and cooperation with cities, and a focus on multimodal transportation. Pickering provides that. Read our endorsement and watch video interviews in this race here.
- Emilie Jackson-Edney, District 5 (west Ada County, including parts of Meridian, Eagle and Star): Emilie Jackson-Edney and Dave McKinney are both highly qualified and experienced in this race to replace outgoing commissioner Sara Baker. But Jackson-Edney will focus on more than just building more miles of pavement. Read our endorsement and watch video interviews in this race.
BEHIND OUR REPORTING
How we write endorsements
Who decides the endorsements?
Members of Idaho Statesman editorial board interview political candidates, as well as advocates and opponents of ballot measures. The editorial board is composed of journalists and community members and is separate from the Statesman’s newsroom. Members of the Statesman editorial board are: Statesman publisher Rusty Dodge, editor Christina Lords, opinion editor Scott McIntosh, newsroom editors Dana Oland and Jim Keyser and community members Sophie Sestero and Mike Wetherell.
What does the endorsement process entail?
The Statesman editorial board meets with political candidates. The editorial board discusses the candidates in each race. Board members seek to reach a consensus on the endorsements, but not every decision is unanimous. The editorial board will not endorse a candidate who does not agree to an interview with the board members.
Is the editorial board partisan?
No. In making endorsements, members of the editorial board consider which candidates are well-prepared to represent their constituents — not whether they agree with us or belong to a particular political party. We evaluate candidates’ relevant experience, their readiness for office, their depth of knowledge of key issues and their understanding of public policy. We’re seeking candidates who are thoughtful and who offer more than just party-line talking points. The editorial board will endorse both Republicans and Democrats. We make recommendations about who the best-qualified candidates for these jobs are.
Why are endorsements unsigned?
Endorsements reflect the collective views of the Statesman’s editorial board — not just the opinion of one writer. Board members all discuss and contribute ideas to each endorsement editorial.
