Idaho Statesman endorsements for U.S. Senate, House, state Legislature, Ada County, ACHD

The Idaho Statesman editorial board spent the past several weeks interviewing candidates in several races, including U.S. Senate, U.S. House of Representatives, Idaho state Legislature, Ada County Commission and Ada County Highway District.

In all, we’ve conducted more than 20 interview sessions with 40 candidates in 21 races. Most of those interviews were recorded and are attached to each endorsement so that readers can watch the interviews themselves and come to their own conclusions.

The following is a breakdown of those endorsements with links to each full endorsement editorial.

U.S. Senate: Paulette Jordan

In the U.S. Senate race between incumbent Republican Sen. Jim Risch and Democratic challenger Paulette Jordan, the Idaho Statesman editorial board has made a recommendation for Paulette Jordan this election. Read our endorsement and watch our full interview with Jordan and Constitution Party candidate Ray Writz here. Risch would not interview with the board.

U.S. House of Representatives, 1st Congressional District: Rudy Soto

In the race for the 1st Congressional District between incumbent Republican Rep. Russ Fulcher and Democrat Rudy Soto, the editorial board believes Soto will reach across the aisle and seek bipartisan solutions to such problems as the federal budget deficit, health care and immigration. Please read the full endorsement editorial here.

U.S. House of Representatives, 2nd Congressional District: Aaron Swisher

In the race for the 2nd Congressional District between longtime incumbent Republican Rep. Mike Simpson and Democratic challenger Aaron Swisher, the editorial board thinks Simpson has done a lot for Idaho, but it’s time for a change. You can read our full endorsement and reasons for the endorsement by clicking here.

Idaho Legislature

The Idaho Statesman editorial board has interviewed candidates in state legislative districts 10, 13, 14, 15, 16, 17, 19 and 22. Here’s a breakdown of what races we’ve made endorsements in so far:

Ada County Commission: Diana Lachiondo and Bill Rutherford

Two of the races we’ve been following closely are the two seats up for election on the Ada County Commission.

Diana Lachiondo, District 1: Democratic incumbent Diana Lachiondo is the better choice over Republican challenger Ryan Davidson. Find the full endorsement in the Diana Lachiondo-Ryan Davidson race here.

Democratic incumbent Diana Lachiondo is the better choice over Republican challenger Ryan Davidson. Find the full endorsement in the Diana Lachiondo-Ryan Davidson race here. Bill Rutherford, District 2: in an open seat to replace Rick Visser, Democrat Bill Rutherford is the better choice over Republican Rod Beck. You can read the full endorsement in the Bill Rutherford-Rod Beck race here.

You can also watch our full interviews with all four candidates by clicking on the links.

Vote ‘yes’ on constitutional amendment, HJR4





Idaho voters are being asked to approve a constitutional amendment, HJR4, which sets the number of legislative districts at 35. This is an important measure, because the redistricting commission meets next year to set legislative district boundaries and could reduce the number of districts to as low as 30. The editorial board thinks your best best is to vote “yes” on HJR4. Please read our full editorial here.

Ada County Highway District: Jim Hansen, Alexis Pickering, Emilie Jackson-Edney

The editorial board has wrapped up its final interviews with Ada County Highway District candidates. Those endorsements can be found here.

Jim Hansen, District 1 (east and south Boise, stretching to Cole Road): Incumbent Jim Hansen is the better choice over a challenge from Kara Veit. Read our endorsement and watch video interviews in this race.

(east and south Boise, stretching to Cole Road): Incumbent Jim Hansen is the better choice over a challenge from Kara Veit. Read our endorsement and watch video interviews in this race. Alexis Pickering, District 2 (parts of west Boise and through central Meridian to Linder Road): Incumbent Rebecca Arnold faces a challenge from Alexis Pickering. It’s time for a new direction, better coordination and cooperation with cities, and a focus on multimodal transportation. Pickering provides that. Read our endorsement and watch video interviews in this race here.

(parts of west Boise and through central Meridian to Linder Road): Incumbent Rebecca Arnold faces a challenge from Alexis Pickering. It’s time for a new direction, better coordination and cooperation with cities, and a focus on multimodal transportation. Pickering provides that. Read our endorsement and watch video interviews in this race here. Emilie Jackson-Edney, District 5 (west Ada County, including parts of Meridian, Eagle and Star): Emilie Jackson-Edney and Dave McKinney are both highly qualified and experienced in this race to replace outgoing commissioner Sara Baker. But Jackson-Edney will focus on more than just building more miles of pavement. Read our endorsement and watch video interviews in this race.