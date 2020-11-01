Idaho Statesman Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Editorials

Idaho Statesman endorsements for U.S. Senate, House, state Legislature, Ada County, ACHD

By The Editorial Board

The Idaho Statesman editorial board spent the past several weeks interviewing candidates in several races, including U.S. Senate, U.S. House of Representatives, Idaho state Legislature, Ada County Commission and Ada County Highway District.

In all, we’ve conducted more than 20 interview sessions with 40 candidates in 21 races. Most of those interviews were recorded and are attached to each endorsement so that readers can watch the interviews themselves and come to their own conclusions.

The following is a breakdown of those endorsements with links to each full endorsement editorial.

Check out our Voter Guide and fill out your own ballot.

U.S. Senate: Paulette Jordan

The Idaho Way newsletter

A weekly roundup of opinions, commentary and your views from around the region.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

In the U.S. Senate race between incumbent Republican Sen. Jim Risch and Democratic challenger Paulette Jordan, the Idaho Statesman editorial board has made a recommendation for Paulette Jordan this election. Read our endorsement and watch our full interview with Jordan and Constitution Party candidate Ray Writz here. Risch would not interview with the board.

U.S. House of Representatives, 1st Congressional District: Rudy Soto

In the race for the 1st Congressional District between incumbent Republican Rep. Russ Fulcher and Democrat Rudy Soto, the editorial board believes Soto will reach across the aisle and seek bipartisan solutions to such problems as the federal budget deficit, health care and immigration. Please read the full endorsement editorial here.

U.S. House of Representatives, 2nd Congressional District: Aaron Swisher

In the race for the 2nd Congressional District between longtime incumbent Republican Rep. Mike Simpson and Democratic challenger Aaron Swisher, the editorial board thinks Simpson has done a lot for Idaho, but it’s time for a change. You can read our full endorsement and reasons for the endorsement by clicking here.

All-access digital subscription

Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.

VIEW OFFER

Idaho Legislature

The Idaho Statesman editorial board has interviewed candidates in state legislative districts 10, 13, 14, 15, 16, 17, 19 and 22. Here’s a breakdown of what races we’ve made endorsements in so far:

Ada County Commission: Diana Lachiondo and Bill Rutherford

Two of the races we’ve been following closely are the two seats up for election on the Ada County Commission.

You can also watch our full interviews with all four candidates by clicking on the links.

Vote ‘yes’ on constitutional amendment, HJR4

Idaho voters are being asked to approve a constitutional amendment, HJR4, which sets the number of legislative districts at 35. This is an important measure, because the redistricting commission meets next year to set legislative district boundaries and could reduce the number of districts to as low as 30. The editorial board thinks your best best is to vote “yes” on HJR4. Please read our full editorial here.

Ada County Highway District: Jim Hansen, Alexis Pickering, Emilie Jackson-Edney

The editorial board has wrapped up its final interviews with Ada County Highway District candidates. Those endorsements can be found here.

Statesman editorials are the unsigned opinion expressing the consensus of the Idaho Statesman’s editorial board. Board members are publisher Rusty Dodge, editor Christina Lords, opinion editor Scott McIntosh, newsroom editors Dana Oland and Jim Keyser and community members Mike Wetherell and Sophie Sestero.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING

How we write endorsements

Who decides the endorsements?

Members of Idaho Statesman editorial board interview political candidates, as well as advocates and opponents of ballot measures. The editorial board is composed of journalists and community members and is separate from the Statesman’s newsroom. Members of the Statesman editorial board are: Statesman publisher Rusty Dodge, editor Christina Lords, opinion editor Scott McIntosh, newsroom editors Dana Oland and Jim Keyser and community members Sophie Sestero and Mike Wetherell.

What does the endorsement process entail?

The Statesman editorial board meets with political candidates. The editorial board discusses the candidates in each race. Board members seek to reach a consensus on the endorsements, but not every decision is unanimous. The editorial board will not endorse a candidate who does not agree to an interview with the board members.

Is the editorial board partisan?

No. In making endorsements, members of the editorial board consider which candidates are well-prepared to represent their constituents — not whether they agree with us or belong to a particular political party. We evaluate candidates’ relevant experience, their readiness for office, their depth of knowledge of key issues and their understanding of public policy. We’re seeking candidates who are thoughtful and who offer more than just party-line talking points. The editorial board will endorse both Republicans and Democrats. We make recommendations about who the best-qualified candidates for these jobs are.

Why are endorsements unsigned?

Endorsements reflect the collective views of the Statesman’s editorial board — not just the opinion of one writer. Board members all discuss and contribute ideas to each endorsement editorial.

Related stories from Idaho Statesman
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service