It’s not over yet. Boise will have more 100-degree days this week

Floaters make their way to Barber Park to enter the Boise River aboard inflated tubes as Southwest Idaho faces nearly record-breaking high temperatures. doswald@idahostatesman.com

Boise’s excessive heat warning remains in effect through Monday — but relief from 100-degree heat isn’t expected to come until later in the week.

Cities in Southwest Idaho will continue to face high temperatures in the triple digits at least through Thursday, according to the forecast by the National Weather Service in Boise.

Boise could hit 103 degrees on Saturday, and will continue to see high temperatures that exceed 100 degrees until Thursday.

Mountain Home, Meridian, Nampa and Caldwell will face similar near-record-breaking temperatures in the triple digits. Ontario high temperatures hit 104 degrees on Sunday and don’t dip below 101 degrees at least through Thursday.

Meanwhile, smoke from wildfires in Idaho, Oregon and Northern California will spread farther throughout the week and worsen air conditions, according to the National Weather Service.

Boise had its hottest July 6 on record when it reached a high of 107 degrees. The city also had nine consecutive days at temperatures of 100 degrees or hotter on Tuesday, tying the record that was last reached in 2015.