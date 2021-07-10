Boise, Bureau of Land Management respond to wildfire near Lucky Peak

Fire crews from multiple agencies responded to a blaze south of Lucky Peak Reservoir that stretched through 150 acres Friday night, according to the Bureau of Land Management.

Firefighters contained the spread at about 10 p.m. Friday after crews from the Bureau of Land Management in Idaho, the U.S. Forest Service and Boise Fire responded to the burn near Bonneville Point southeast of Boise. The cause was still under investigation as of Friday night.

Wildfires in Idaho and the rest of the Northwest have been serious summertime threats as the region continues to face a heat wave. An excessive heat warning remains in effect for much of the surrounding Boise area, with near-record-breaking temperatures forecast Saturday through Monday, according to the National Weather Service in Boise.

In the Salmon-Challis National Forest, a grass, brush and timber fire from natural causes spread through 698 acres west of Salmon, where firefighters have limited access to the steep terrain, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. It has not been contained as of Saturday morning.

In the past 24 hours, BLM Idaho has reported 577 fires, 16 ignitions and more than 24,600 acres burned. In some areas, drought conditions and historic high temperatures has prompted fire restrictions. Coeur d’Alene implemented “stage two” fire restrictions starting on Monday, which will remain in effect until further notice.