Forecast: Get ready, Boise, for six consecutive days of 100-plus-degree heat

Latest forecasts predict at least six straight days of 100-plus-degree heat are coming to Boise next week, according to the National Weather Service.

After a high of 99 on Sunday, the highs forecast for June 28 through July 3 are 102, 105, 106, 105, 104 and 105, according to a Saturday morning release. The Weather Service forecast does not go beyond seven days.

Other cities in the Treasure Valley also will see at least six days of blistering heat, including Meridian, Caldwell, and Nampa. Mountain Home is expected to get six days of the extreme heat, too.

In Ontario, the National Weather Service is predicting temperatures to exceed 100 degrees from Saturday afternoon until July 3 — eight straight days. The high on Wednesday is 109.

The forecasted high temperatures in Southern Idaho and Eastern Oregon between June 26 and July 3, 2021. National Weather Service Boise

The high temperatures are expected to break multiple records across Southern Idaho and Eastern Oregon. In Boise, the record high for June 30 is 104, set in 2013. This year, the forecast calls for 106.

The spate of extreme heat has prompted the Weather Service to issue an excessive heat warning for the week, encouraging residents to stay indoors during the hottest part of the day. Overnight temperatures in the region are expected to “remain warm and only provide limited relief from the heat,” a Weather Service release stated.

“Dangerously hot temperatures all of next week will significantly increase the potential for heat-related illnesses,” according to the release.

Heat exhaustion and heatstroke are dangerous results of overheating, the National Weather Service says. National Weather Service Boise

Children, the elderly, people who are pregnant, and those with chronic illnesses are especially vulnerable, the release added, as those populations may be less able to regulate their body temperatures.

Heatstroke, the most serious heat disorder, may present in people with symptoms that include headache, no sweating or profuse sweating, dry and hot skin, nausea or vomiting, a rapid heart rate, or loss of consciousness. If you suspect someone of having heatstroke, call 9-1-1 immediately, the Weather Service said.