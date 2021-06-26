Don’t sweat it, Boise: 8 cool summer activities to beat the heat (and avoid long lines)

With temperatures expected to soar over 100 degrees for the next week, hugging the nearest air conditioner will be prudent.

And a little boring.

Wanna cool off outside? Soak up scenic views? Or just soak your feet? Recreation-happy Boise is calling your name.

Here are several ways to beat the heat — and have fun doing it.

Don’t forget: The face-spraying fountain at Ann Morrison Park is not an option. It’s turned off as the city prepares to replace it later this year.

Bogus Basin Mountain Recreation Area

Bogus beckons. It’s now open seven days a week, and temperatures are typically 15 to 20 degrees cooler than in Boise. Bring a picnic, or buy food and drink up there. Activities such as hiking, trail biking and playing disc golf are free.

If you’re willing to fork over some dough (prices vary, and unlimited day passes are available), there’s tons more to do. Hit the Glade Runner Mountain Coaster. Ride the chairlift and check out views. Do some summer tubing, hit the bungee trampoline or conquer the climbing wall. Or go big at The Basin Gravity Park, a new lift-served mountain bike experience.

The free Music on the Mountain concert series kicks off from 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday, June 26, with headliner Innocent Man and opening act Neal & Friends. Also free, the smaller-scale Music on the Patio series begins from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, June 27, with Brandon Pritchett.

Stretch out with free Yoga on the Mountain. The 60-minute sessions on the lawn start at 6:30 p.m. Thursdays through July 29, and at 10:30 a.m. Saturdays and Sundays through Aug. 29. Please bring your own mat or towel.

Boise River

Tubing from Barber to Ann Morrison is a summer classic in the Treasure Valley.

This year, officials are encouraging floaters to park their vehicles at Ann Morrison Park, ride the shuttle to the put-in and head home after their float to avoid crowding Barber Park, which has far fewer parking spaces. The shuttle costs $3 per person.

Rafts and tubes can be rented at Barber Park; tubes cost $22, 4-person rafts cost $55 and 6-person rafts cost $65.

Scott Koberg, director of Ada County Parks and Waterways, told the Statesman that the agency is expecting record traffic on the river on Saturday and Sunday, and parking at Barber Park will be at capacity. Floaters will also notice that parking in nearby neighborhoods is no longer allowed.

Additionally, Ada County has turned off the air stations at Barber Park. (Seriously? Yep, that was the case last year, too.) Floaters planning to use their own inflatable devices should plan accordingly.

Roaring Springs Waterpark

Located at 400 W. Overland Road in Meridian, the Northwest’s largest water park is having an “amazing season so far,” says Tiffany Quilici, chief marketing officer. With about 20 water attractions — including the $1.3 million Snake River Run — it’s a heat-wave nirvana. There are no capacity restrictions, so it won’t sell out. But it’s an amusement park, so there will be lines. Loooong lines, depending on the attraction.

Time slots that tend to be less busy are Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, or Thursday before 3 p.m. “Also, Friday and Saturday Family Slide Nights are a great time to come when it’s really hot,” Quilici says, “because it starts to cool off in the evenings.” (Those run 6-10 p.m. and cost $20.99. Get $5 off with an empty Coke or Sprite can, or save $5 online with promo code ENJOYACOKE.) “It’s especially great from 8 to 10 p.m.,” she adds, “once all the day guests have left the park.”

Bumper boats are a water-fighting hoot at Wahooz Family Fun Zone. Courtesy photo

Want to cool off with a smaller crowd? Head inside the air-conditioned Wahooz Family Fun Zone next door. It has 11 indoor attractions, including bowling. Four outdoor attractions, too. (But, yo, go-karts and mini-golf are seriously hot when it’s hot outside, Dad. Let’s do bumper boats instead — while everyone drenches you with “Master Blasters” in a huge water fight.)

By the way, if you do hit Roaring Springs? Don’t forget sunscreen. And flip-flops. “The concrete is hot,” Quilici explains.

City pools

City of Boise outdoor pools no longer require a reservation, and capacity at each pool has been raised to 75%. They include Borah Pool (801 S. Aurora Drive), Fairmont Pool (7929 W. Northview St.), Ivywild Pool (2250 S. Leadville Ave.) and The Natatorium & Hydrotube (1725 E. Warm Springs Ave.).

Attendance is typically lower at Borah and Fairmont, according to the city. But remember: You must have a $15 season swim pass at all pools. You can buy one online, in-person at Fort Boise Community Center (700 Robbins Road) or at the Boise Parks and Recreation Administration Office (1104 W. Royal Blvd.). Or call (208) 608-7675.

Note: Keep an eye on the situation at Fairmont Pool, which was closed Friday because of a chemical spill while a tank was being filled. It will be closed until at least Monday, officials said Friday night.

Eagle Island State Park

This Treasure Valley state park boasts a swimming beach and waterslide, as well as shady spots to picnic or stroll. Entrance to the park costs $7 per vehicle without an annual parks pass sticker.

Nonmotorized boats, including kayaks and stand-up paddleboards, are allowed at Eagle Island. Paddleboards are available for rental at the park’s visitor center.

Use of the waterslide costs extra: A single ride is a dollar, a 10-ride pass is $8, and $12 gets you an all-day pass with unlimited rides.

Keep an eye on the Eagle Island State Park Facebook page for updates on traffic. Officials post on the page when parking fills up. The park has reached capacity the past two weekends, according to social media posts.

Quinn’s Pond and Esther Simplot Park

Swim or paddle at these Boise parks off of Whitewater Park Boulevard. Both feature beaches and are popular for stand-up paddleboarding. Rentals are available at Idaho River Sports.

The ponds are also adjacent to the whitewater park on the Boise River, which is a fun place to watch kayakers and surfers playing in the waves.

Parking is free but limited. If you can’t snag a spot at Esther Simplot Park, you can also reach the ponds via the Greenbelt.

Dogs are not allowed in the water at either park.

Sandy Point

This beach is located at the base of Lucky Peak Dam, and it’s popular for its sand and clear, cool water.

It features a fountain in the middle of the water, as well as showers, restrooms, changing rooms, and grass and shady areas for picnicking.

The park is open from 8 a.m. until 9 p.m. daily. Gates are locked after 9 p.m., so don’t push your luck or you may get locked in. Pets and glass containers are not allowed.

Paddleboards are available for rental on-site.

It’s within Lucky Peak State Park, so a $7-per-vehicle day-use fee is charged.

Lake Lowell

The Lower Dam Recreation Area is a good place to swim at this large reservoir south of Nampa and Caldwell.

The 32-acre recreation area is on the west end of the lake off Riverside Road. It has picnic tables, restrooms and a beach, as well as shady areas to escape the sun.

There is no day-use fee. Be aware that during the hottest parts of the summer, there are occasional algae blooms that make the water unsuitable for swimming.