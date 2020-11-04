Idaho ski resort, family-owned since its inception in 1959, sold to new company

A longtime family-owned Idaho ski resort has changed hands after a newly formed company purchased the majority interest in the mountain, according to a news release.

Brundage Mountain, which has been owned by the DeBoer family for the last 14 years, is now owned by Brundage Mountain Holdings, LLC. The company was formed in August, according to records from the Idaho Secretary of State’s Office. It will be led by current Brundage President Bob Looper, according to the resort’s news release.

Ken Rider, general manager of Brundage, declined to offer more information on the company’s backers, reiterating the news release’s statement that it consists “of individuals who all have strong ties to Idaho and McCall.”

“Almost all have been passholders here for many, many years,” Rider said in an email.

Officials said the DeBoer family will “retain a position in the newly formed company,” though it’s not clear what the family’s role will be.

Brundage was created in 1959 by McCall businessman Warren Brown, who worked with Idaho businessman J.R. Simplot and Olympic skier Cory Engen to open the mountain for its first season in 1961. It has remained in Brown’s family since then.

“Judd and Diane DeBoer (Warren’s daughter) purchased Brown’s Industries in 1980, which held interests in Brundage Mountain together with the Simplot family,” the news release said. “The DeBoer family has solely owned and operated Brundage since 2006.”

Officials said the sale will not affect Brundage’s plans for the coming winter season, nor its plans to begin development on the first phase of a mountain village, including “a new base area lodge and multi-season facilities.”

“Bob has worked directly with our family for the past 12 years and understands the character and charm which make Brundage unique,” said Mike DeBoer, director of Brundage Mountain Resort, in the news release. “Our vision has always been to provide a friendly, family-oriented, affordable skiing experience for everyone, and we know Bob and his team will enhance and keep that vision.”

It’s the second local ski area to change hands this year. Soldier Mountain, near Fairfield, was purchased by a Utah company this summer after spending several months on the market.

