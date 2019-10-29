Ghosts and goblins won’t be the only thing giving Boise a chill this Halloween

Before heading out for Halloween on Thursday night, you might want to grab a parka ... and gloves and earmuffs and hand warmers — especially if you can’t incorporate warm layers and accessories with your costume.

Boise is forecast to hit a low of 20 degrees on Halloween night, according to the National Weather Service in Boise. Last year on Oct. 31, Boise had a low of 37 degrees — colder than normal, but still above freezing and a long way from 20.

But this year is expected to rank among the five coldest Halloweens since the 1970s, according to the National Weather Service in Boise.

The coldest Halloween to trick-or-treat in Boise was 2002, when it was just 13 degrees. Weirdly, that day was the coldest all fall and even for the winter that followed, said Les Colin, meteorologist for the NWS in Boise.

