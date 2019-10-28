‘Arctic air mass’ will move in over Boise tonight, bringing freezing temperatures

A cold front from Canada slated to come through Boise Monday night will bring near-freezing temperatures during Tuesday and Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.

And that blistering wind from this weekend? It’s not going anywhere, said Stephen Parker, a National Weather Service senior meteorologist. Winds could be gusting around 20 miles per hour on Tuesday morning.

On Tuesday, the cold front is expected to bring the temperature down to a low of 18, with a 36 degree high. With high winds, the temperature will feel even colder, Parker added.

Wednesday, the temperatures will drop even further — Boiseans could wake up that morning to temperatures as low as 14 degrees.

Treasure Valley residents won’t have to worry about snow. But a similar system moving through Eastern Idaho is likely to bring snow to the Magic Valley, Parker said.

Temperatures will begin to warm up again on Thursday, with a high of 49 degrees — just in time for Halloween. Trick-or-treaters out after dark can expect the weather to drop by at least 10 degrees, to 40 degrees or below, Parker said.

Boiseans can expect some relief from the cold soon — by the weekend, the Treasure Valley will be back in the 50s.