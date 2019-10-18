Winter weather advisories issued for Idaho mountains, while rain, wind will hit Boise

A cold front will bring rain and strong wind to the Treasure Valley and snow to the surrounding mountains this weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory for the McCall area, as well as a winter storm warning for much of the Wood River Valley, including Stanley, Ketchum and Sun Valley.

“We put an advisory out because it’s the first time the roads will freeze this season,” said Korri Anderson, a meteorologist at the Boise branch of the agency.

The McCall-area advisory predicts between 1 and 4 inches of snow at elevations below 6,000 feet, and 4 to 8 inches of snow at elevations higher than that.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

“Plan on slippery road conditions, with snow-covered roads at higher elevations,” the advisory states.

The Stanley area could see as much as 10 inches of snow, according to the winter storm warning.

“Travel could be very difficult,” the warning states. “Roads will become slick and snow-covered. Winds could create local blowing and drifting snow and low visibility.”

The same storm is expected to bring blustery weather to the Treasure Valley, too.

Anderson said forecasts are calling for showers early Saturday morning before a brief break in the late morning. By the early afternoon, the storm system will pass over Boise, bringing gusts of wind up to 30 mph, heavy rain and possibly small hail. The high temperature Saturday will be about 54.

By Sunday, Anderson said, things likely will dry up, though the high temperature will be only about 50.

The rainy weather could continue early into next week, according to National Weather Service forecasts.