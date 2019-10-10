Weather News

Boise’s chilly Thursday morning broke a 34-year-old low-temperature record

A cold front that moved through the Northwest this week brought temperatures 15 to 20 degrees below normal in the Treasure Valley and broke a longtime low-temperature record in Boise, according to the National Weather Service’s Boise branch.

According to senior meteorologist Stephen Parker, the agency recorded a low of 23 degrees at its Boise Airport-area office on Thursday morning. The previous record, 26 degrees, was set in 1985.

Though temperatures were similarly chilly on Wednesday, Parker said winds were too strong to allow for a lot of cooling. Gusts had moved through the area by Thursday, creating perfect conditions for temperatures to drop.

Don’t expect the super-chilly weather to continue. Parker said the cold front is “well east of here now.” Forecasts call for warmer temperatures into the weekend, with a predicted high of 67 on Sunday and a low of 42.

“So far October has been a little cooler than normal,” Parker said. “But it’s still early.”

