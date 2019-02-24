As snow again shuts down multiple Idaho highways, Boise will stay soggy

Just two weeks after snowstorms caused some of the worst road closure conditions Idaho transportation officials have ever seen, Idahoans are once again bracing for snow to snarl traffic — most Idahoans, anyway.

In the Treasure Valley, rain fell steadily on Sunday, and forecasters with the National Weather Service’s Boise branch say the soggy conditions will continue through the week.

“We’ve got a chance of rain in the forecast for Boise all the way through to Thursday afternoon,” meteorologist Elizabeth Padian told the Statesman.

Padian said forecasts show off-and-on storms through the week, which likely won’t drop more than an inch of rain altogether. Chillier temperatures on Tuesday night could cause snow flurries into Wednesday morning, but the meteorologist said it’s not likely to stick around.

Sign Up and Save Get six months of free digital access to The Idaho Statesman

Temperatures the rest of the week should be warm enough to ward off icy conditions, Padian said.

Just outside the Treasure Valley, snow is once again causing some issues.

Snow conditions caused several road closures across Southern Idaho on Sunday, Feb. 24. Idaho Transportation Department

“We’re getting rained on here in the Valley, but the mountains in McCall, Stanley, Idaho City ... are getting lots of snow, and those roads are going to be impacted,” Padian said.

The Idaho Transportation Department’s 511 road report map on Sunday afternoon showed numerous closures — most of them in Southeast Idaho near the Wyoming and Montana borders — due to snowy conditions.

Two closures stymied traffic on Idaho 21. The road’s “avalanche alley” between Grandjean and Banner Summit was closed Sunday due to avalanche risk. Closer to Boise, Idaho 21 was closed from mileposts 48 to 72 between Idaho City and Lowman due to deep snow on the roadway.

The 511 report also warned of difficult winter driving conditions on the open portions of Idaho 21, as well as on Idaho 75, U.S. 20 and Idaho 55. ITD warned Sunday afternoon that Idaho 55 may be closed south of Cascade due to drifting snow and poor visibility.

Interstate 84 east of Boise was also highlighted on the road report for slushy conditions.

A winter storm warning remained in effect until Tuesday for the mountains surrounding the Treasure Valley.