Ammon Bundy avoided convictions in Oregon, Nevada. His winning streak ended in Idaho

Ammon Bundy participated in two armed standoffs with federal agents and wasn’t convicted of a crime either time.

He sat in a mostly empty auditorium at the Idaho Capitol and got convicted of two misdemeanors.

Here are the three legal cases for Bundy in recent years:

▪ Bundy was indicted in connection with a 2014 standoff in Nevada between his family and the Bureau of Land Management over cattle grazing fees. Bundy was caught on video kicking a government dog, according to media reports, and was tasered by BLM officers. A judge dismissed the charges against him in 2018 after a mistrial.

The judge accused the government of misconduct in how it managed the case and handled evidence.

“The court finds that the universal sense of justice has been violated,” Chief U.S. District Judge Gloria Navarro said, according to The Associated Press.

▪ Bundy was among seven defendants acquitted in a federal court case tied to the armed takeover of the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge in Oregon in 2016. Four Malheur occupiers were convicted after Bundy’s trial. Fourteen people pleaded guilty to crimes in the case, and one participant, LaVoy Finicum, was shot and killed during the standoff.

Bundy and his co-defendants faced charges of conspiracy to impede federal employees from discharging their duties and federal weapons charges. A juror told The Oregonian that the prosecution failed to prove a conspiracy took place, and that’s why Bundy and his co-defendants were acquitted.

“All 12 agreed that impeding existed, even if as an effect of the occupation,’‘ the juror wrote. “But we were not asked to judge on bullets and hurt feelings, rather to decide if any agreement was made with an illegal object in mind. It seemed this basic, high standard of proof was lost upon the prosecution throughout.’‘

▪ Bundy’s winning streak in court ended Thursday in Boise when a jury found him guilty of misdemeanor counts of trespassing and resisting or obstructing officers. Bundy was arrested when he refused to leave the Lincoln Auditorium in the Idaho Statehouse on Aug. 25, 2020. He had to be wheeled out on a chair because he refused to stand and went limp, according to Idaho State Police.