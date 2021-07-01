Guilty: Ada County jury convicts Ammon Bundy on misdemeanor trespassing, resisting charges

Ammon Bundy, seen announcing his run for Idaho governor two weeks ago, was found guilty of two misdemeanors on Thursday evening. smiller@idahostatesman.com

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

Right-wing activist Ammon Bundy, a Republican candidate for Idaho governor, was found guilty Thursday of misdemeanor trespassing and misdemeanor resisting or obstructing officers after short deliberations by an Ada County jury.

A four-day trial began Monday in connection to an incident at the Idaho Capitol on Aug. 25, 2020, during a special session of the Idaho Legislature, when Bundy refused to leave the Lincoln Auditorium and then went limp, forcing Idaho State Police troopers to wheel him out of the Statehouse in a chair.

Bundy was sentenced to three days in jail but got credit for time served, so he’ll have no additional jail time. He also was sentenced to 48 hours of community service and a $750 fine by Magistrate Judge David Manweiler.

A second defendant, Aaron Schmidt, of Coeur d’Alene, was also found guilty of misdemeanor trespassing. He was sentenced to three days in jail as well but also got credit for time served, and must pay a $500 fine as well as court costs.

“You’re a clever and sophisticated man,” Manweiler said of Bundy. “You have the ability to wield great political power because of the people that believe in you.”

Manweiler also said he didn’t think the result of the trial would alter Bundy’s anti-government beliefs.