Idaho Senate adjourns for 2021, while House eyes return to Boise later this year

After starting on Jan. 11 and continuing in session 122 days, the 2021 Idaho Legislative Session ended. For now.

The Idaho Senate adjourned “sine die” around 11 p.m. Wednesday, according to the Senate’s reading calendar.

In the Gem State’s other legislative chamber, the House passed House Resolution 4, which allows for a recess until Speaker of the House Scott Bedke calls the chamber back to Boise. He can do so no later than Dec. 31. The resolution also suspended per diem payments and expenses while the House is in recess unless approved by Bedke.

Republican Senate Majority Leader Kelly Anthon told the Associated Press that Bedke could call the House back into session this year and potentially force a vote to call the Senate back into session as well.

State lawmakers have noted they need to convene again in 2021 to deal with the impacts of redistricting. State law requires the redistricting committee to convene by June 1, though 2020 Census results have been delayed. Census officials say the data might not be complete until August.

The House recess would allow lawmakers to go back into session without needing Gov. Brad Little to sign off on a special session. After a sine die adjournment, only the governor can authorize a special session.

The 2021 session was the longest in Idaho’s history, breaking the previous session record of 118 days in 2003.

The session stalled for two weeks due to a COVID-19 outbreak, as both chambers recessed on March 19. The session started up again on April 6.