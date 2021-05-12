Gov. Little signs Idaho property tax bill called ‘grossly irresponsible’ by critics

Idaho Gov. Brad Little signed the final bill on his desk — one increasing the state’s homeowner’s exemption for property taxes, among other things — into law, while echoing some of the concerns raised by opponents of the legislation.

In a transmittal letter published Wednesday, Little said he had “significant concerns” about House Bill 389, which increased the homeowner’s exemption from $100,000 to $125,000. The legislation also includes a cap on budget increases tied to new construction and annexation. It increases the amount available for what’s known as the “circuit breaker” program, but the legislation also restricted which Idahoans qualify for that program.

In his letter, Little said he supports the increase in property tax relief and the boost to the circuit breaker program, which offers tax credits for seniors, people with disabilities and widowers. The bill raised that credit to $1,500 from $1,380, but added a requirement that the property in question not have an assessed value of more than 125% of the median value of homes in the county. Critics said that change could disqualify many Idahoans who could benefit from the program.

Little also critiqued the complexity of the bill, saying it wasn’t in line with his vision for a fair and simple tax code.

“I am signing House Bill 389 because it provides some relief to Idaho taxpayers,” he wrote. “However, I fear the long-term consequences may outweigh this temporary reprieve. I believe we can do more to address this growing problem, and I believe we can do so in a way that is not only more transparent, but also more closely aligns with my goal of fair, simple, competitive and predictable taxes.”

Last week, the Legislature’s Democratic Caucus called the bill “grossly irresponsible,” saying it failed to address the booming housing market in Idaho and did not match the market growth since Republican legislators capped the exemption at $100,000 in 2016.

“In the last 12 months, home prices in Ada County have grown by 27% and in Canyon County by 42%,” Assistant House Democratic Leader Lauren Necochea said in a news release. “This bill does not even cushion homeowners from one year of skyrocketing home prices, let alone the five years of price growth that occurred since the exemption was capped.”

House speaker asks committee to review, revise Respectful Workplace Policy

House Speaker Scott Bedke, R-Oakley, has asked the House Ethics and House Policy Committee to review and revise the Respectful Workplace Policy adopted in 2018. The move comes two weeks after an Idaho legislator resigned following an accusation of sexual assault and a House ethics panel’s recommendation to expel him.

“This House belongs to everyone in Idaho and no one working here or visiting these revered halls should ever be made to feel unwelcome or uncomfortable,” Bedke said in a news release.

Bedke said the improved policy, which he expects to be in place by next January, will apply to anyone at the Capitol, including House members, legislative staffers, volunteers and the media.