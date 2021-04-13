Here’s what we know about J&J vaccines in Idaho — and what to do if you got it or plan to

Marcelo Torres Villagomez receives the one-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine from Reilly Health Services nurse Amber Blondeau at a mobile vaccination clinic Wednesday, March 24, 2021 at Red Top Market in Wilder. doswald@idahostatesman.com

Idaho health officials on Tuesday advised vaccine providers to pause using Johnson & Johnson vaccines on advice from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“We are monitoring it very closely until we learn more,” said Dr. Christine Hahn, Idaho’s lead epidemiologist, in a news release.

In Idaho, 82,500 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine have been distributed statewide. Nearly 31,000 doses have been administered as of 9 a.m. Tuesday morning, according to the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare.

The Food and Drug Administration recommended that states temporarily halt the use of the single-shot vaccine, also known as the Janssen vaccine, after reports that six people who received it in the U.S. developed a rare blood-clotting disorder.

Johnson & Johnson in a statement Tuesday said the company has also delayed the rollout of its vaccine in Europe and is working closely with medical experts and health authorities.

“The safety and well-being of the people who use our products is our number one priority,” the company said.

Hahn said Idaho residents who are scheduled to receive the vaccine should work with their providers to postpone their appointments until health officials know more about the vaccine. They can also consider getting an alternative vaccine, such as the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna.

Those who have scheduled appointments to receive another kind of vaccine are still encouraged to continue with their appointments, Hahn said.

Of the six reports in the U.S., one person died and another is in critical condition. All of the patients were women between 18 and 48 years old. Symptoms can occur up to three weeks after vaccination. Abnormal symptoms can include a severe headache, abdominal pain, leg pain or shortness of breath. Anyone experiencing those should contact their doctor immediately, IDHW said.

The CDC will meet to further review the six cases Wednesday. None of the cases were in Idaho, according to the state.

Public health officials have hoped the single-dose vaccine would help protect communities that are more difficult to reach, such as rural areas or underserved populations, including the homeless, because the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is easier to ship and store. Idaho providers received the first shipment of the Janssen vaccines in early March.

Nearly 7 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine have been administered in the U.S.