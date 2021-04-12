Idaho adds more than 500 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths Monday after weekend hiatus

Idaho reported more than 500 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday and two new deaths, according to state data.

The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare reported 538 new cases on Monday. For the second weekend in a row, the agency did not update data on Saturday. Its coronavirus website now says data will be updated Monday through Friday. Health and Welfare has updated data at least six days a week since the start of the coronavirus pandemic last March.

More than one-third of Monday’s cases were in Ada County, which reported 186 cases since Friday (50,223 total).

Health and Welfare also reported two deaths, both in Bonneville County, which has reported 166 deaths overall. Eastern Idaho Public Health said the deaths were one man and one woman, each in their 60s.

Since last March, 1,995 Idahoans have died of COVID-19.

Health and Welfare has reported 183,691 cases of COVID-19 and more than 103,000 recoveries.

The following counties also reported new cases Monday: Bannock (15 new, 8,536 total), Bear Lake (2 new, 373 total), Benewah (4 new, 658 total), Bingham (9 new, 4,750 total), Blaine (6 new, 2,315 total), Boise (1 new, 333 total), Bonner (7 new, 3,143 total), Bonneville (73 new, 14,493 total), Boundary (3 new, 851 total), Canyon (63 new, 25,938 total), Caribou (2 new, 678 total), Cassia (3 new, 2,918 total), Elmore (13 new, 1,848 total), Franklin (2 new, 1,164 total), Fremont (3 new, 1,107 total), Gem (2 new, 1,740 total), Gooding (1 new, 1,294 total), Jefferson (18 new, 2,920 total), Jerome (6 new, 2,552 total), Kootenai (38 new, 17,387 total), Latah (12 new, 2,987 total), Lincoln (1 new, 496 total), Madison (18 new, 7,065 total), Minidoka (1 new, 2,317 total), Nez Perce (6 new, 3,517 total), Oneida (3 new, 352 total), Payette (2 new, 2,478 total), Shoshone (3 new, 1,058 total), Teton (4 new, 1,185 total) and Twin Falls (31 new, 9,263 total).

DAILY DETAILS

Vaccine doses administered in Idaho: 875,182, according to Health and Welfare. Of those, 365,444 people have been fully vaccinated.

Overall hospitalizations: Health and Welfare reports that there have been 7,749 hospitalizations of people with COVID-19, 1,324 admissions to the ICU and 10,201 health care workers infected. Hospital and health care numbers are based on cases with completed investigations into contacts, not the full number of positives.

St. Luke’s Health System: As of April 11, the health system was reporting 29 patients in its hospitals with confirmed COVID-19 out of 376 patients overall. The health system reported a 14-day coronavirus test positivity rate of 5%.

Saint Alphonsus Health System: As of April 11, the health system was reporting 29 patients in its hospitals with confirmed COVID-19 out of 341 patients overall. The health system reported a 14-day coronavirus test positivity rate of 10.6%.

Boise School District: Reported confirmed cases since March 30: Amity Elementary (2), Boise High (8), Borah High (1), Capital High (4), Collister Elementary (1), East Jr. High (1), Fairmont Jr. High (3), Hillside Jr. High (2), Liberty Elementary (1), Lowell Elementary (1), Mountain View Elementary (1), North Jr. High (1), Pierce Park Elementary (1), Riverglen Jr. High (3), South Jr. High (3), Timberline High (6), Washington Elementary (1), West Jr. High (2), White Pine Elementary (2), Whitney Elementary (1).

West Ada School District: Reported confirmed cases for March 29-April 11: Centennial High (1), Eagle High (4), Mountain View High (4), Rocky Mountain High (1), Lake Hazel Middle (1), Star Middle (1), Victory Middle (1), Cecil D. Andrus Elementary (1), Chaparral Elementary (5), Eagle Hills Elementary (2), Pioneer School of the Arts (1), Siena Elementary (1), Star Elementary (1).

Total COVID-19 cases by county (confirmed + probable): Ada 50,223, Adams 333, Bannock 8,536, Bear Lake 373, Benewah 658, Bingham 4,750, Blaine 2,315, Boise 333, Bonner 3,143, Bonneville 14,493, Boundary 851, Butte 206, Camas 71, Canyon 25,938, Caribou 678, Cassia 2,918, Clark 59, Clearwater 1,033, Custer 243, Elmore 1,848, Franklin 1,164, Fremont 1,107, Gem 1,740, Gooding 1,294, Idaho 1,177, Jefferson 2,920, Jerome 2,552, Kootenai 17,387, Latah 2,987, Lemhi 519, Lewis 385, Lincoln 496, Madison 7,065, Minidoka 2,317, Nez Perce 3,517, Oneida 352, Owyhee 1,044, Payette 2,478, Power 651, Shoshone 1,058, Teton 1,185, Twin Falls 9,263, Valley 827, Washington 1,204.