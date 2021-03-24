Starting April 5, all Idahoans 16 and older will be eligible for COVID-19 vaccine

This is a developing story and will be updated.

All Idaho residents at least 16 years old will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine by April 5 — three weeks earlier than planned.

Idaho residents with underlying health conditions, regardless of age, will be eligible starting Monday, Gov. Brad Little announced Wednesday.

Little encouraged more Idaho residents to talk to their doctors if they’re still hesitant in getting the vaccine, and thanked those who have already chosen to get shots.

“You have taken one of the most important steps during our pandemic fight to protect the lives and get us closer to normal,” Little said Wednesday. “The Covid vaccine really is our best shot at protecting jobs, saving lives and keeping our kids in schools. So please choose to receive the vaccine.”

Those 45 and older without underlying health conditions were initially scheduled to be eligible for the vaccine by April 5, a date set by state health officials and the COVID-19 Vaccine Advisory Committee. The state planned to make all adults eligible for the vaccine by April 26.

The dramatic speedup in the rollout comes two days after the state opened up eligibility to all residents 55 and older. It’s the second time the state dramatically moved up its schedule, as requests for appointments slowed down.

Earlier this month, Idaho health officials opened up eligibility to a larger group of essential workers two weeks earlier than planned. Available appointments sat vacant as demand for vaccines didn’t meet the rise in Idaho’s supply.