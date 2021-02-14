Idaho officials add 5 COVID-19 deaths, but report fewer than 250 new cases Saturday

Idaho officials reported fewer than 250 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 on Saturday as cases continue to decline across the state. However, five more deaths were reported.

The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare and local health districts reported 191 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 58 probable cases, for a total of 249 new cases on Saturday. The bulk of the confirmed cases were in Ada, Canyon and Bannock counties, which reported 64, 28 and 26 new cases, respectively.

Officials also reported five new deaths tied to COVID-19: one each in Ada (427 total), Bannock (93 total) and Washington (21 total) counties, and two in Bingham County (62 total). The Bannock County death was a man in his 60s, according to Southeastern Idaho Public Health. The agency said the Bingham County deaths were a man and a woman, each in their 60s.

Since March, 1,806 Idahoans have died of COVID-19.

To date, Idaho has reported 136,238 confirmed and 31,334 probable cases of COVID-19. More than 89,000 people are presumed to have recovered.

The following Idaho counties reported new cases on Saturday: Ada (64 new, 38,976 total), Bannock (26 new, 4,567 total), Benewah (4 new, 427 total), Bingham (4 new, 2,513 total), Blaine (2 new, 1,909 total), Boise (1 new, 229 total), Bonner (4 new, 2,341 total), Bonneville (7 new, 8,506 total), Boundary (3 new, 381 total), Butte (2 new, 156 total), Canyon (28 new, 20,623 total), Cassia (2 new, 2,424 total), Elmore (1 new, 1,212 total), Franklin (3 new, 840 total), Fremont (1 new, 860 total), Jefferson (2 new, 1,738 total), Jerome (1 new, 1,946 total), Lemhi (1 new, 396 total), Madison (14 new, 5,355 total), Payette (1 new, 1,876 total), Teton (2 new, 606 total), Twin Falls (14 new, 6,918 total), Valley (1 new, 633 total) and Washington (3 new, 845 total).

DAILY DETAILS

Vaccine doses administered in Idaho: 241,569, according to Health and Welfare. Of those, 121,861 people have received only their first dose.

Overall hospitalizations: Health and Welfare reports that there have been 6,890 hospitalizations of people with COVID-19, 1,206 admissions to the ICU and 9,240 health care workers infected. Hospital and health care numbers are based on cases with completed investigations into contacts, not the full number of positives.

St. Luke’s Health System: As of Feb. 13 the health system was reporting 36 patients in its hospitals with confirmed COVID-19 out of 386 patients overall. The health system reported a 14-day coronavirus test positivity rate of 6%.

Saint Alphonsus Health System: As of Feb. 13, the health system was reporting 34 patients in its hospitals with confirmed COVID-19 out of 321 patients overall. The health system reported a 14-day coronavirus test positivity rate of 8.8%.

Testing totals: Health and Welfare reported that 622,353 people had been tested statewide. About 21.8% of those have been positive for COVID-19.

Boise School District: Reported positive cases since Feb. 2: Boise High (1), Borah High (7), Capital High (5), Dennis Technical Education Center (1), Fairmont Junior High (2), Garfield Elementary (1), Hidden Springs Elementary (1), Highlands Elementary (1), Hillside Junior High (1), Horizon Elementary (1), Les Bois Junior High (2), Liberty Elementary (1), Lowell Elementary (1), Maple Grove Elementary (1), River Glen Junior High (1), Riverside Elementary (1), Timberline High (1), Trail Wind Elementary (7), West Junior High (1).

West Ada School District: Reported cases from Jan. 31-Feb. 13: Centennial High (4), Central Academy (1), Eagle Academy (1), Eagle High (2), Eagle Middle (1), Heritage Middle (1), Lake Hazel Middle (1), Lewis and Clark Middle (1), Sawtooth Middle (1), Victory Middle (1), Desert Sage Elementary (1), Discovery Elementary (2), Hillsdale Elementary (1), Mary McPherson Elementary (1), River Valley Elementary (1), Seven Oaks Elementary (2), Siena Elementary (1), Silver Sage Elementary (1).

Counties with confirmed COVID-19 cases: Ada 38,976, Adams 246, Bannock 4,567, Bear Lake 244, Benewah 427, Bingham 2,513, Blaine 1,909, Boise 229, Bonner 2,341, Bonneville 8,506, Boundary 381, Butte 156, Camas 52, Canyon 20,623, Caribou 327, Cassia 2,424, Clark 44, Clearwater 746, Custer 175, Elmore 1,212, Franklin 840, Fremont 860, Gem 1,317, Gooding 901, Idaho 875, Jefferson 1,738, Jerome 1,946, Kootenai 14,446, Latah 2,475, Lemhi 396, Lewis 275, Lincoln 370, Madison 5,355, Minidoka 1,887, Nez Perce 3,030, Oneida 212, Owyhee 867, Payette 1,876, Power 454, Shoshone 928, Teton 606, Twin Falls 6,918, Valley 633, Washington 845.