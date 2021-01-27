Idaho congressman blasts efforts to end COVID-19 emergency, limit governor powers

Idaho U.S. Rep. Mike Simpson U.S. Rep. Mike Simpson

Eastern Idaho’s U.S. Rep. Mike Simpson and former House Speaker Bruce Newcomb on Wednesday lent Gov. Brad Little support in his COVID-19 emergency declaration, condemning state legislators’ efforts to limit the governor’s powers as “political jockeying” that has spread misinformation and, if successful, would endanger lives.

Simpson, also a former Idaho House speaker, and Newcomb in a strongly worded joint statement urged lawmakers to stop its “reckless and careless” efforts to end the COVID-19 declaration and limit the governor’s ability to respond to an emergency.

“A crisis is not the time to dismantle the governor’s ability to respond quickly during an emergency. A crisis is the time to lead,” Simpson and Newcomb wrote in a statement sent to the media.

Ending the declaration would be separate from the public health orders, they pointed out. They said the legislators’ efforts would weaken future responses to emergencies, and that an executive needs the ability to respond quickly — whether it’s during a pandemic, or a natural disaster.

State officials have said the removal of the emergency would jeopardize Idaho’s vaccine rollout and around $20 million in future federal funding to the state. That money excludes the amount local jurisdictions — such as public health districts, hospitals, cities and counties — have also relied on during the coronavirus pandemic.

The House and Senate both had votes scheduled Wednesday for pieces of legislation that would have stripped the governor of some of his emergency powers and ended the COVID-19 declaration. The resolution to end the emergency, sponsored by Sen. Steve Vick, R-Dalton Gardens, got sent back to a committee.

The House bill to limit the governor’s powers, sponsored by Assistant Majority Leader Jason Monks, R-Meridian, would have allowed legislators to change or end emergency declarations and automatically terminate emergencies after 30 days unless lawmakers choose to extend them. It was also delayed.

House Bill 16 would also place limitations on what constitutes an emergency. House members during a committee meeting said they intended for the bill to be able to end the COVID-19 emergency, which has been in place since March 13. The governor would still issue the declaration under the bill.

Rep. Brent Crane, R-Nampa, chair of the House State Affairs Committee, on Wednesday told the Statesman the bill was held because “there’s some confusion” among legislators about whether Monks’ bill would have ended the current declarations and risked federal dollars. The state has several emergency declarations in place, not just COVID-19, due to the nature of federal funding for projects.

Simpson and Newcomb urged legislators to reconsider.

“Take a step back and think this through,” they wrote. “The safety and prosperity of this generation and future generations of Idahoans depend on you.”