2 arrested on Idaho Statehouse grounds on misdemeanor warrants from December protest

As lawmakers gathered in the Idaho Statehouse on Monday to hear Gov. Brad Little’s State of the State address and begin the 2021 legislative session, two people were arrested outside the Capitol by Idaho State Police on outstanding misdemeanor warrants.

Robert Jones, 40, of Nampa, and David Pettinger, 44, of Eagle, were arrested by state troopers, both on charges of disturbing the peace, according to Ada County Jail booking records.

As some protesters gathered, people near the Capitol observed ISP troopers arrest a man — later identified as Jones — at around 10:40 a.m. Monday. ISP said in a tweet that the arrest was “not connected with activity occurring today.”

ISP announced in another tweet that a second person — later identified as Pettinger — was arrested at around 11:45 a.m., and again stated that the arrest had nothing to do with any activity Monday.

Boise Police Department spokesperson Haley Williams said the warrants were connected to “an incident at a Boise home” on Dec. 8. Protests occurred that night in opposition to possible coronavirus restrictions at Central District Health headquarters in Boise and at the homes of some board members.

A woman named Susan Kaye Lang, 51, was arrested in December on a disturbing the peace charge involving the same protest at a Boise home.

In a press release Monday afternoon, ISP said that Jones was arrested “as he stood near a small group of people at a pop-up tent” just outside of the Capitol. Pettinger was arrested inside the building on the ground floor after he and a small group of people entered, according to ISP.

Both Jones and Pettinger were released from jail custody shortly after their arrests, booking records show.

The pop-up tent referenced by ISP was being used by a group calling itself People’s Rights, which was started by Idaho anti-government activist Ammon Bundy.

Members of the group were outside the Capitol building handing out pamphlets near Jefferson Street. Several people were seen inside the Statehouse taking tours of the building, with some holding signs in opposition to Idaho Gov. Brad Little and his coronavirus health-safety measures.

Bundy showed up briefly outside the Statehouse delivering signs to the group, in violation of a state order banning him from the grounds.

The Emmett resident was arrested twice in two days during an August special session of the Legislature convened to discuss issues surrounding the coronavirus. His arrests came after angry spectators forced their way into the Idaho House of Representatives and shattered a glass door in the process. In one instance, Bundy was wheeled out of the Capitol in a chair by ISP troopers.

Following his arrests, Bundy was barred from the Capitol property for a year, and he still faces misdemeanor trespassing charges.