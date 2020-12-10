Idaho woman arrested in connection with Boise health district protests

Police arrested one person Wednesday in connection with a protest outside of an Ada County official’s home over a proposed health order to try and combat the spread of the coronavirus.

Susan Kaye Lang, 51, was booked into the Ada County jail around 4:15 p.m. Wednesday afternoon on one misdemeanor count of disturbing the peace. Lang was arrested in connection with a protest that took place Tuesday outside the home of Diana Lachiondo, an Ada County Commissioner and member of the Central District Health board.

According to Boise police spokesperson Haley Williams, Lang is one of three people with an arrest warrant issued in connection with the protest. In addition to the protests Tuesday, Williams said police responded to another protest at a Boise residence on Wednesday. No arrests were made and those who showed up to protest later left the scene.

As of Thursday, no other warrants have been issued and the remaining two with active warrants have not been arrested.

The protest at Lachiando’s home took place during a larger protest outside CDH’s office during a meeting Tuesday evening. Board members met to discuss new potential health orders for the district, which consists of Ada, Boise, Elmore and Valley counties.

The meeting ended after Boise Mayor Lauren McLean and Boise Police Chief Ryan Lee asked for adjournment for safety reasons.

Inside the building, one person was placed under citizen’s arrest by a CDH representative for allegedly trespassing. That person, 53-year-old Boise resident Yvonne St Cyr, was arrested by police and later booked into the Ada County Jail on a misdemeanor count of trespassing.

As of Thursday, St Cyr and Lang were no longer in jail custody.