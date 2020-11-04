Here’s how President Trump’s Idaho victory compared to his 2016 performance

President Donald Trump won Idaho easily again Tuesday, with a similar performance to 2016. TNS

There wasn’t any doubt that President Donald Trump would win Idaho handily over Democrat Joe Biden.

But high turnout across the state in a big election year produced some interesting results nonetheless.

Statewide, with partial reporting as of 12:20 a.m. Wednesday, the Idaho Secretary of State was reporting Trump in the lead with 60% of the vote, while Biden took 37%.

In Ada County, Trump collected 50.4% of the vote while Biden took 46.5%. That’s an increase in votes for the Democrat from 2016, when only 38% of Ada County voted for Hillary Clinton.

In conservative counties with heavy Mormon populations, Biden took a larger percentage than in other Republican-led counties.

Idaho Politics newsletter Stay informed on how Idaho government actions affect you. In your inbox Mondays and Thursdays. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

While Trump took about 59% of Idahoans’ votes in 2016, ultra-conservative counties gave more than 46,000 votes to Independent candidate Evan McMullin that year.

On Tuesday, some votes in the same counties went to Biden, a Catholic who often speaks of his faith, over Trump, who is sometimes less popular among members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Perhaps the most well-known Mormon politician in the country, U.S. Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, was the only Republican senator to vote to convict Trump during his impeachment trial on abuse of power. The decision made Romney the first U.S. senator in history to vote to remove a president from his or her own party.

Idaho Republican U.S. Sens. Mike Crapo and Jim Risch voted to acquit Trump on both impeachment articles.

In Bonneville County, with 44 of 55 precincts reporting at 12:20 a.m. Wednesday, Biden took 29% of the vote, while Trump took 66%. In Bannock County, with 48 of 54 precincts reporting, Biden took 37% of the vote while Trump took 57%.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

In Bingham County, Biden took 20% of the vote, while Trump took 76%. In Madison County, Biden took 15% of the vote, while Trump took 79%.

Former Arizona U.S. Sen. Jeff Flake, also a Mormon, publicly endorsed Biden over Trump. Flake was a vocal critic of Trump during the businessman’s first campaign and presidency.

In 2016, Clinton took only about 27% of Idaho’s vote, while McMullin, a member of the LDS Church, took about 6.7%. Many of McMullin’s votes came from Madison, Bingham, Bannock and Bonneville counties — areas with significant Mormon populations.

Brigham Young University-Idaho is in Madison County, and Bingham and Bonneville are nearby.

In 2016, McMullin also took more than 11,000 votes in Ada County while Clinton took more than 75,000 and Trump took more than 93,000.

On Oct. 6, the LDS Church put out a press release, encouraging members to vote but remaining neutral on endorsements, as is required.

“While the Church affirms its institutional neutrality regarding political parties and candidates, individual members should participate in the political process,” the church’s statement said. “Please strive to live the gospel in your own life by demonstrating Christlike love and civility in political discourse.”

Prior to the 2016 election, the church issued a similar statement.