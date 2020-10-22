Letters to the editor: Presidential election

Letters to the editor about the elections.

The past four years have been anything but normal. The past four months have been downright painful. I am no lifelong Democrat. I was raised as a Republican here in Idaho. Ever since Trump secured the nomination in the 2016 presidential race, I have been embarrassed for the GOP.

For the past few days, I have done something I never have before. I have been watching the Democratic National Convention. During the clips of some of the strongest women in our political system talking about Joe Biden as a caring, honest, and decent man, I realized what I was mourning. Normalcy. Decency. Love. The damage that has been done the past four years feels insurmountable. For the first time in as long, I felt hope. I cried like I cried on November 8, 2016, but this time they were tears of hope, not despair.

I am voting for Joe Biden. Vote like our lives depend on it. With no national response to Covid-19, we do not have the luxury of sitting this election out. I am urging you to please get out to vote. Vote early. If you love this country and much as I do, vote for Joe Biden.

Terri Pickens, Boise

I am a millennial, an educator, an arts practitioner, and a citizen dedicated to my country’s future. I fully support Joe Biden for president. Biden has demonstrated that he works well with others and is open to more progressive policy change. These qualities are most recently exhibited in his collaboration with Bernie Sanders to make his campaign more progressive and in choosing Kamala Harris as his running mate. Harris pointedly criticized Biden during the primaries and Sanders supporters have long lamented that Biden is not as progressive as Sanders. In selecting Harris and working in partnership with Sanders, Biden clearly demonstrates that he welcomes constructive criticism and can work effectively for change, making allies of opponents. These are valuable qualities in a president. In addition to these, Biden is honest, hardworking, and treats others with civility and respect. Biden is the leader to unite this country and help us move forward. I am excited to vote Biden/Harris in the fall and hope you’ll join me.

Catherine Richardson, Boise

I am a Democrat so it is no wonder that I support the Biden/Harris ticket in the presidential election that is less than three month from now. What I do wonder about is how any self respecting Republican or Independent could still support Trump/Pence. For over six months now, we have been losing the fight against COVID-19 because of this administration’s irresponsible non-response to the pandemic. I am a retired nurse and it breaks my heart to see so many die unnecessarily. If the losses we suffered during two world wars, 9/11, and other conflicts bother you, how can we possibly accept the daily loss of life from a virus we could do so much more to defeat? Take off your partisan hats and think like Americans. Think about your families and friends. Think about the future of this republic. Four more years of Trump will doom us to spiraling decline. The pandemic will win. Please give America a chance. Vote Biden/Harris 2020.

Karen Kelley, Boise

Pity Trump

With the book written by Mary Trump, I now have a greater appreciation of the enigma that is Donald J. Trump.

He is not like Ebenezer Scrooge, rather much more like Jacob Marley: captured and trapped by his own learned behavior. Trump like Marley is more to be pitied than condemned.

The resulting gift Trump affords us is the opportunity to forgive him. Perhaps his systematic destruction of our governmental institutions is required in order to rebuild a more just society.

China had the Red Guard; the USA has the MAGA minions led by Donald Trump.

The U.S. had patriots like Lt. Col. Vindman and Captain Crozier; Idaho has Senators Jim Risch and Mike Crapo.

It is supposed to all work out. The measure you use will be used against you.

America is about to be measured.

James Franklin, Meridian

Trump’s character

Let’s talk about Donald Trump. Not his politics. Every American is entitled to their own opinions concerning the direction and tone of politics. Let’s talk about Donald Trump as a person. He is immoral, crude and poorly educated. He visits prostitutes and cheated on all three of his wives. He calls other professionals names and uses curse words like a bully in junior high. YO SEMITE…need we say more. Unless you are immoral, crude and poorly educated also, how can you think this is the image we want representing the greatest country in the world?

Richard Mack, Caldwell

I want to convey to my community why I support Joe Biden for POTUS in the 2020 Election

HELP - I am confident that Joe Biden will be the person to help heal our nation from the deep divide we have found ourselves in since 2016. America needs the kind of help that comes from empathy and compassion for all Americans.

CARE - Biden demonstrates that he cares about America by his lifelong service for our country. He advocates for fairness in the justice system, social equality, economic equality, and justice that will reform antiquated laws. Biden cares about the importance of health care in this country, women’s issues, DACA, immigration, education for our future generations and the environment.

TRUST - I trust that Joe Biden will always have a plan, no matter what the issue or matter America faces. I trust that Biden will listen to experts, his military advisors, scientists, experts.

America is currently in crisis mode: the current global pandemic, the skepticism of news and information, and our nation’s standing in the world that has eroded under the current failed leadership. America leadership whose sole focus is for Americans, not corporations or donors.

Laurie Barrera, Garden City

Trump scam

Idaho RETIREES: Donald Trump is using the pandemic as cover to defund Social Security and Medicare in the middle of the worst economic crisis since the Great Depression. This past week, Trump signed an executive order that seeks to defer Social Security/Medicare contributions (FICA Tax) until after the election. If re-elected, he promises to “terminate” FICA contributions―which is Social Security/Medicare’s dedicated funding and which he knows will cause a funding crisis. Trump has threatened to veto any new COVID-19 aid package that doesn’t include a cut to the “payroll tax”—Social Security/Medicare’s dedicated revenue. That would be another “huge tax break” for corporations and the rich. To date, Trump has proposed federal budgets that would have cut more than $2.5 trillion from our earned benefits had they passed. You and your employers have paid into Social Security/Medicare your entire working life through the FICA tax. These are earned benefits and have nothing to do with the deficit despite what Republicans tell us. Republicans profess their support for Social Security, all the while undermining the program’s funding so they can demand cuts down the road. Call your Senators and tell them to oppose Trump’s executive order to defund Social Security/Medicare.

Tom Lorentz, Boise

Megalomaniac Trump

“It is what it is” said an emotionless, conscienceless President Trump the other day about 1,000 or more fellow citizens dying daily from his mismanaged pandemic response.

That attitude actually permeates all levels of the Cult of Trump GOP. The House passed the HEROES Act which helps us instead of predominantly corporations and the rich back in May. As federal unemployment benefits ran out at the end of July, McConnell’s Senate, divided into extreme right and extreme right, had still not helped us. It is what it is.

Now megalomaniac Trump thinks his executive orders, signed in front of a country club only the 1% could join, will breach that gap -- not! because they are not the full HEROES Act which helps us and are almost surely unconstitutional.

He also sent a message to current and future senior citizens, your Social Security and Medicare are at risk because he signed the payroll tax away! It is what it is.

Those darn “socialist” Democrats sure seem to be the only ones interested in our welfare, at any time let alone this pandemic. Why do we keep voting Republican at any level of government? They are the party of “it is what it is.”

Dallas Chase, Boise

Trump and health care

We all have an important choice coming up . Do we want to vote for a president who is trying to take away health care from citizens who are experiencing a pandemic and losing their jobs and therefore their employee health care or a president who is working to expand citizens ability to get health care that is not dependent on where they work. Donald Trump is currently actively working to eliminate health care and pre-existing conditions for millions of citizens in this country. Millions more people will now have a new pre-existing ailment. This travesty is not just a possibility but a probability if we re-elect Donald Trump. This is just one reason we need to elect a compassionate, intelligent, capable leader. Our lives and livelihoods depend on it.

Shirley Duncan, Boise

During my three decades at Hewlett-Packard, interview teams used behavioral interviewing, since a candidate’s previous history best predicts future behavior.

Through that lens, Joe Biden’s experience appears tailor-made for America now.

Joe’s eight years as VP and 36 years as Senator give him practical understanding of executive and legislative branch approaches to pass and implement good legislation.

In 2009, Joe as VP inherited the then-worst economic collapse since the Great Depression from the previous administration; he supported the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act of 2009. Surveys of economists showed overwhelming agreement that the stimulus reduced unemployment.

Meanwhile, Biden also was working aggressively to stem the “swine flu” coronavirus, hiring scientists and getting bipartisan funding for vaccines. In 2014, he worked with Dr. Fauci, governors, and Congress, to swiftly stem the Ebola virus, then formed the Global Health Security and Biodefense Unit from learning from both epidemics.

Joe plans to encourage U.S. agricultural exports; permit farmers to benefit by joining carbon markets; expand broadband Internet in rural areas; invest in renewable energy; and expand the USDA Conservation Stewardship Program to encourage farmers to adopt carbon sequestration.

Joe Biden is the right candidate now to return America to prosperity and health.

Lisa Hecht, Boise

As a woman, a daughter, and a granddaughter I have watched in horror as the current administration has blatantly and unapologetically pulverized the values that are the heart of our nation. Immigrants, Latinx Americans, Black Americans, people in the LGBTQIA+ community, people with disabilities, women, children, the elderly, and everyone in between have had their rights and lived experiences undermined and threatened every single day of this presidency. Hundreds of thousands of Americans have lost their lives — and continue to — because of the current president’s rejection of science and steadfast commitment to spreading hateful misinformation to the people he was elected to serve.

We are in desperate need of a leader who will heed the advice of our top health officials, dismantle systemic oppression, and embrace and celebrate diversity. We need someone who will protect the rights of every American, immigrant, and child. We need a president who will get us on the road to recovery to rebuild our democracy. For these reasons, I’m urging you to please join me in voting for Joe Biden this November. This is the most important election of our lives. Together we can save our democracy.

Sydney Benfer, Boise

As a registered nurse for more than 35 years I am increasingly concerned about the misguided leadership from President Trump during this COVID-19 crisis. I have had five friends die after contracting COVID. He failed to be a role model and leader by giving wrongful information and avoiding wearing a mask for months. This simple action is an evidence-based preventive measure that saves lives. How can President Trump stand in front of all of us and continue to distort the science and discredit the physicians who are trying to protect us? His lack of competence and effectiveness in managing this national crisis is another good example of why we need to change leadership in this country. We have an excellent choice in Joe Biden, who has been a successful champion of Americans’ issues for decades. We need to support Joe Biden and most importantly vote for him to become the next president. Make certain you have a plan to VOTE in the November election so that your voice will count.

Ingrid Hudspeth, Boise

I sincerely worry about the country my grandchildren are inheriting. Will their generation have equitable jobs, a sustainable environment, and access to a quality public education or college?

Far more pressing, however, are questions I have regarding the current occupant of the Oval Office. How do we tell our grandchildren bullying is wrong when our president punches below the belt every day? How do we tell them they must work hard when 276 days of his presidency have been spent on the golf course? How do we tell them lying is unacceptable when he’s told over 20,000 documented lies since his inauguration? How do we tell them to love their neighbor and respect people’s differences when they see him unyieldingly berate foreigners and immigrants? He’s NOT a good example for our youth to emulate.

I urge you to join me in voting for Joe Biden on Nov. 3. Let’s elect a president who will work to exemplify the best of American ideals rather than everything we tell our kids NOT to be.

Kassie Cerami, Meridian

GOP cult

1. Now we are represented by 4 people who support and follow Mr. Trump almost unconditionally. Many of the real Republicans who believed in law and order, balanced budget, honesty, integrity, family values and civility have left the Party. We, as a country, are really left with a cult. During the convention of the “Republican Party”, when there is a white paper produced on the goals and policies of the Party for the next 4 years, there was nothing. The guide was to support Mr. Trump on anything he determined. He, if elected, will produce anything he determines, whether unlawful or inappropriate. In other words, he will do the direction of the country as he says and thinks and the Party will follow. Now look up the definition of a cult. The leader rules and the members obey.

2. The Idaho politicians talk about “The Idaho Way”. What is it and do our present Congressmen exemplify it? Can these people campaign on law and order since they swore to support the Constitution when Mr. Trump was already breaking Article 1,sec. 9 and Art.2, sec.1, para. 7 of the Constitution the first day? It is the Emolument Clause.

Dennis G. Falk, Boise

SITUATION: The Democrats want to wait until after the election, then, and only then, according to them, will a fair SCOTUS choice be able to be made. TRANSLATION: Give us the opportunity to ramrod our liberal judicial activist nominee after winning control of congress in the election.

To accomplish this the Democrats are trying to energize the younger voters. But do those voters understand how they are being misled with partial facts and misinterpretations of current events? And with their social media driven lives do the younger voters even know about events beyond their smartphone exposure? That’s what is scary about this election – the purposeful misleading of the unwary over a cliff, just like the lemmings.

With President Trump what you see is what you get. With Joe Biden what you don’t see is lurking in the background, ready to pounce.

Michael A Civiello, Boise

Republicans

As a Republican, I am appalled that the Republican party has sold their soul to Donald Trump who is the most deceitful person I’ve ever witnessed. The lack of civility in the man is disgusting. The nicknames he gives people are more appropriate to himself. Trump is the liar and fraud. Trump is the crooked one and the whole republican party has proven itself corrupt and deceitful in its own right. Fact checkers said night one of the republican convention was more “misleading” than the entire democratic convention. I watched day after day as one republican after another got up and sought to deceive/manipulate our citizens to instill fear instead of provide their vision for the future. Any fact checker you choose said the same thing. I’m sick of the deceit. Trump knew how deadly covid-19 was early on. Trump deceived us and now 205,000 citizens are dead while Trump lures supporters to rallies where Trump knows they can catch Covid-19 and perhaps die. Shouldn’t that be a crime? “Radical Left”. What’s radical about wanting a living wage, universal healthcare, Social Security and policies to help all American’s not just the wealthy. I’m voting Democrat. Republican party integrity is dead.

Mark Cook, Boise

Trump’s deaths

“Four died, and she lied.” I recently saw that Trump/anti-Hillary bumper sticker on a car in Boise. Benghazi was tragic, but Hillary Clinton probably didn’t deserve all of the blame. Four years later, we have over 206,000 deaths, and another thousand more dying every day. And, we have a president who lies to the country every time he opens his mouth. In fact, Trump appears so delusional that it is hard to tell if he understands the difference between the truth and his lies. Trump admittedly did not create the coronavirus, but his reckless lies and criminal incompetence have certainly compounded its relentless assault on our country. We need a leader in the White House, like Joe Biden, who actually cares about this country, rather than a con-man and a fraud. Trump and his cronies have chosen to politicize the coronavirus and bungle our country’s response with tragic results. A bumper sticker reflecting Trump’s actions would read, “Thousands are dying, and he keeps lying.”

Nels Mitchell, Boise

Trump’s performance

If you need some clarification concerning the upcoming presidential election perhaps this simple self graded test will help. This list is not complete, is not in order but contains issues important to most Americans.

Please rate the current president on a pass/fail basis in terms of progress made on the following items: Climate Change, COVID Response, Immigration Reform, Federal Deficit (Pre-Pandemic), Empathy, Health Care Reform, Leadership, Opioid Crisis, Mental Health,

Gender Equality, Confronting Dictators, Race Relations, Draining the Swamp, Fair Tax Reform

Stabilizing Social Security & Medicare, Working with Congress, Honesty, Promoting American

Values, Supporting our Allies, Returning Manufacturing Jobs, Infrastructure Reform, Education

Reform, Respecting The Rule Of Law, Nepotism, Accountability, Respecting All Religions, Respecting Science and Expertise, Reducing Homelessness and Unemployment, Civility and Honoring International Obligations.

Ask yourself which items listed have improved over the last 4 years?

Mark J. Bussolini, Boise

I will vote for Joe Biden because of his integrity, work ethic and effectiveness. Trump’s “accidental” economics is not working for my family. As a retired educator of 43 years I am not in the super-rich category. The grocery bill for two of us is now more than it was when our three sons were teenagers at home. I watch them struggle to pay the “second mortgage” of childcare. Beloved small businesses are no longer around. People are struggling.

Our COVID economy is a disaster of Trump’s making. A marginally competent president could have kept a strong economy strong. The true test of leadership is how you lead in a crisis. Trump fails that test. Joe led the recovery of the economy in 2008 and has a comprehensive plan to bring us out of the Trump COVID economy. Joe knows that tariffs hurt Americans, and are paid by Americans, not by China. Trump doesn’t get this or is willfully misleading us. Trump has bungled the PPP program. Joe will support small businesses through the pandemic and beyond.

Joe has demonstrated strong leadership in a crisis. Trump hasn’t. A vote for Trump is a vote for incompetence. Vote for Joe Biden.

Georgia A. Boatman, Boise

COVID-19

In February our president was told that COVID-19 was very dangerous and could cause death in older people with underlying conditions.

Our president felt he did not want to cause a panic by telling us how bad this virus was. Since then we lost over 200,000 loved ones.

Mr. President do you know how much panic and heartache the people felt whose loved ones died with no family member by their side or a last hug or kiss.

Yes, a lot of people died because of underlying issues but in most cases these were manageable until they ended up with COVID-19. Most of these people did not have to die.

Mr. President you let us down by not letting us know how to protect ourselves from this virus in February.

Gisela Light, Mountain Home

Commander-in-chief

Before you vote, consider this.

The U.S. president has unilateral authority as commander-in-chief to order that nuclear weapons be used for any reason at any time.

The uncontrollable, impulsive behavior demonstrated by Donald J. Trump during the recent presidential debate is convincing evidence that his unilateral authority to order a nuclear attack is a real danger. If he is re-elected, I would be surprised if he is capable of restraining himself from creating a nuclear crisis during the next four years. He is a vicious person who, like the scorpion, has to strike, just because he can.

Janet Sherman, Boise

No to Trump

Our moribund democracy is hanging by a thread. Consider: Trump is continuing to delegitimize the 2020 election with NO evidence and continuing his “dog whistle” talk of election violence.

The Republicans are rushing to confirm Judge Barrett to secure a favorable ruling should a Trump dispute of the election go to the SCOTUS.

The Trump campaign has plans to field 50,000 “poll watchers,” likely in minority communities stoking fears of intimidation.

In 2013 SCOTUS essentially gutted the Voting Rights Act by eliminating preclearence of voting laws for some states with a history of discrimination. As soon as this decision was announced, several Republican dominated states moved to restrict minority voting.

The 12th Amendment does not prohibit electors from ignoring the popular vote of state and casting their electoral college votes for a different nominee. It also stipulates that If the election goes to the House, each state gets only one vote, effectively disenfranchising the voters of more populous states.

Free and fair elections are the bedrock of our democracy. It is incumbent on all Americans to stand up for our democratic republic and against the would-be dictator Trump and his “stand back and stand by” neo-brown shirts.

Tim Teater, Boise

Wannabe dictator

Clean the swamp! Clean the swamp! Lock her up! Lock her up! The war cries that Donald shouted during the 2016 election, and true to his word Don cleaned the swamp and placed the swamp creatures in the highest positions in his cabinet, as advisors, and as heads of all major government agencies. Now after three and a half years of Don’s bungling along, most of the US citizenry and most of the free world are chanting (Clean the swamp! Clean the swamp! and Lock them up!) referring to Don and all his minions. This wannabe dictator is an insult to the USA and an embarrassment to our country for his lack of decency, ethics and morals. His obnoxious remarks referring to our honored service men and women as “losers” and “suckers” are simply sick. The Nov. 3 election is not really about the differences in policies between the Republicans and Democrats. It is a choice to support our Constitution as patriots, or struggle to survive under a regime bent on undermining our Constitution, the rule of law, and live the fat life using our money.

John Ferrell, Boise

Partisan bandwagon

Good Job America! Yet again we have saved the leader of our nation from his own worst impulses, in this case deliberate refusal to take even the most basic preventative measures for avoidance of COVID-19 infection. Just add this to the taxpayer tab which includes: egregious tax avoidance, dodging national service, charging the Secret Service for their protection efforts, airfare to golf courses in NJ and FL bearing the family name whose profits accrue to the Commander in Chief and payroll payments to immediate family as members of the White House Staff. It is only fair that we keep this man and his family in office so they can continue their entitled run over an inconvenient Constitution and a Spineless Congress as payback for all their troubles caused by the FAKE media. Those shoe covers preventing scratching on the marble floors in the family quarters of the namesake tower in New York City don’t come cheap so let’s stop the complaining and get behind the Partisan Bandwagon and let these Good Times continue to roll for another 4 or maybe 8 more years.

Frederic Abt, Boise

For Democracy

I have voted in many presidential elections. Sometimes my vote was against rather than for a candidate. A few times it was for someone whose message I was passionate about. This election is different from all of those. This time I’m voting for democracy over someone who is leading us to dictatorship, for peace rather than chaos, for science rather than myth. It’s not about liberal or conservative. It’s not about the second amendment or abortion or any of those hot topics. It’s not even about the economy. It truly is about making America great again, but not in the way our current president would have you believe. It’s about a democracy where everyone has a vote, where there are checks and balances so that no individual is all powerful. It is about a nation that is the “melting pot of the world” where all backgrounds, races, religions, sexual preferences and ideas can come together as one. It is about our founding ideal that all people are created equal. That is what makes us great. I urge you to search your conscience and vote for Joe Biden, the voice of reason and decency, the true voice of a great America.

Sharon LoSasso, Boise

Voting

Due to the post office slowdown, are you suburban women worried your parents might not be getting their Social Security checks nor their mail out medications? Well if there were a disclaimer it would sound something like this, “We apologize for any inconvenience or grief you may have suffered as a result of our great Postal upgrade, designed to make life easy for you, anf speed up delivery. Our intent was merely to deny you the vote.” signed, President Trump and Joyless Dejoy going postal over you.

Wouldn’t it be ironic if theTrump absentee ballot arrived too late to be counted?

Joe Bejsovec, Boise

When I was young, one of my favorite books was Black Sambo. Today, the little boy chased by tigers is correctly considered a racial stereotype. Nonetheless, what made that book memorable is the image of tigers chasing so furiously around the tree the little boy had climbed that they melted away into butter.

This image has come to mind watching the furious meltdown of Donald Trump, one day worse than the day before. After he has been soundly and inevitably defeated, and the oval office is again occupied by decency and honor, a pool of butter left by the last occupant may be the best we can hope for.

It can be scrubbed away. Perilously, however, the inauguration of President Biden is not until Jan. 20.

Jerry Brady, Boise

Corrupt

When the rubber hits the road: As Nov. 3 approaches, a lot of recently awakened people are questioning the intelligence of giving what some in the House and Senate have called “an unindicted criminal” and others have identified as an impeached for life president/wannabe dictator another four years. Reason being, there is no reason to believe that the next four years would be any less notoriously corrupt than his first four years!

Unless pathological lying and gaslighting 24/7/365 for four years is a new sought-after “high Idaho value,” the Trump administration and GOP in general, doesn’t have much to offer Idaho, or the country in 2021.

Darryl and Joy Christianson, Boise

Health care

American health care is on the ballot on Nov. 3. Overturning the Affordable Care Act is the official Republican Party policy. On 11/10, the Trump administration will argue before the Supreme Ct that the ACA is unconstitutional.

If the ACA is overturned, protections for preexisting conditions will end. Insurance companies will charge more if you are pregnant, have cancer, or heart disease. Having COVID-19 will be a preexisting condition. Insurance companies will charge women more than men.

Lifetime caps will return. If your lifetime medical expenses hit $1 million, you will have to choose between bankruptcy -- so you can qualify for Medicaid -- or pay the medical expenses yourself. Preventive care- cancer screenings, mammograms, birth control will no longer be free. Kids won’t be able to stay on their parents insurance till they are 26. Medicaid expansion will end, taking insurance away from 70,000 Idahoans.

These changes apply to ALL insurance, even employer provided insurance.

What can we do? Vote for Biden-Harris. Vote for Paulette Jordan; let Risch retire. Vote for Rudy Soto, not Rep. Fulcher. Vote for Aaron Swisher. Vote like your life depends on it, because it may.

Chris Stroh, Boise

Conservative Christian?

Political propaganda fills my mailbox everyday. As expected, each survey expresses one-sided, often distorted views, while requesting opinions and money. I scan them, respond to a few, and discard most.

However, I have been bombarded by the Faith and Freedom Coalition surveys and am disturbed by their content. Strongly defined as a Conservative Christian Organization, they condemn the anti-Christian, anti-American, Socialist left, while spewing unChristian, radical and racist rhetoric. They claim their multimillion member organization of Conservative White Evangelicals, White Catholics, and White non-college voters got Trump elected in 2016, and will do it again. Pictured supporters with glowing comments are Trump, Pence, Cruz, Paul, Carson, Gingrich, Palin, Falwell Jr.

As a Christian and an Independent voter I find their hateful untruthful rhetoric offensive, but my more immediate concern is about their urgent continuous request for my signature. Since ballots are verified by a voter’s signature, and while they adamantly accuse the left of voter fraud in November’s election, why would they insist on gathering millions of personal signatures on their surveys? What purpose or use?

This so-called Conservative Evangelical Christian organization has displayed a serious lack of knowledge and respect for both the Holy Bible and the Constitution.

Beverly Taylor, Meridian

Constitution

This will be the most important election in my lifetime. It isn’t a decision between a Democrat and Republican. We need to decide if party is important or are we willing to fight to preserve the Constitution and the heart and soul of America.

Trump compares himself to Lincoln. Maybe it’s time we listen to Lincoln.

“Nearly all men can stand adversity, but if you want to test a man’s character, give him power.”

“I would rather be a little nobody, then to be an evil somebody.”

“The people of the United States are the rightful masters of both Congress and the courts, not to overthrow the Constitution, but to overthrow the men who pervert the Constitution.”

“America will never be destroyed from the outside. If we falter and lose our freedoms, it will be because we destroyed ourselves.”

How important is the Constitution and character to you? Your vote will test your character.

Judie Dietzler, Meridian

Country ahead of party

In the Nov. 3 election, Idaho voters will be presented with a stark choice. In casting a vote for either Biden or Trump, they will be asked to choose between truth or lies, decency or misogyny, public service or self service, empathy or narcissism, honest faith or cynical pandering, national pride or humiliation, inclusivity or racism, climate action or climate denial, science or quackery, clean public lands or oil wells, rule of law or corruption, leadership or “No, I don’t take responsibility at all.” Finally, and most importantly, they will either choose to preserve our American Democracy under Biden, or allow it to continue to slide toward dictatorship under Trump. Lastly, to our Republican friends, if you can look past the almighty “R” and put country ahead of party by voting against Trump, I would urge you to go one step further and vote to end the congressional careers of his sycophants Risch and Simpson. Idaho deserves better.

Walter Gammill, Boise

Democratic experiment

Perhaps all the pious, right wing, bible-thumping crowd should revisit NIV bible Jeremiah 5:20.

“Hear this you foolish, senseless people who have eyes but do not see, who have ears but do not hear....”

Kind of describes one-third of our nation’s people and two-thirds of those in Idaho.

The Golden Rule, a once basic tenet of most religions, has morphed in the USA into: He who has the gold, makes the rules.

DJT has shown us that truth, honesty and the common good have been replaced with lies, deceit and greed.

Undoubtedly, the world now views the USA as the epitome of hypocrisy with much stupidity thrown in. MAGA.

The great American democratic experiment is on the brink of failure and we have only ourselves to blame.

Our last chance may be to examine the information available from all sources and vote accordingly.

Jim Franklin, Meridian

Trump lies

To all the Trump supporters: I would like to know if you would accept 10-15 lies or misleading statements, per day, from your spouse, kids, parents, boss, friends? I would hope not. That’s what your candidate has done over the last three and a half years. I would hope, given that question, you might reconsider your choice. I know all politicians lie, but none have done so as much and as often as Trump. Not the person that should be running the country. How can he be trusted. Please think about this.

Martin L. Christenson, Eagle

Low character

Twenty years ago, after all 3 of our kids “flew the coop,” we decided to move out of California, seeing how it was already sliding downhill. We chose Idaho, one reason being that it was a very conservative state. But watching what Trump is doing to this nation makes us 100% opposed to him.

Reasons for opposition:

Trump listens to no one other than himself.

He has fired most capable people in his administration (or they resigned), and appointed “Trumpies” in their place.

As expected, Vladimir Putin in Russia is pushing hard for his re-election.

In the past 16 years, Trump paid NO federal taxes in 11 of those years. How can that be, considering a self-proclaimed Billionaire?

New York State wants to indict Trump for tax evasion, but cannot do so while a President is in office.

Look at Trump’s support of the environment, wanting to allow oil drilling in National Parks and sensitive areas, and early resignation from the Paris Climate agreement.

Because Trump will rarely wear a mask, most of his loyal staff do the same -- maybe a reason many also contracted COVID19.

Trump would not agree to a peaceful transfer of power should he not be re-elected, but made evasive comments.

Trump wants to have poll watchers at all polling stations to make sure there is no cheating (unless of course, in his favor).

Do we really need a man of low character to continue leading our USA?

Charles Bonner, Eagle

I have never been more emotionally involved in a presidential election, as I am with this one. Our Democracy is at stake! Our Social Security and the Affordable Care Act is at stake. Trump temporarily suspended the payroll tax and if re-elected will make it permanent. That funds SS. He has tried to get rid of the ACA since he was elected. Donald Trump has undone all of the great work by President Obama and refused to even hang Obama’s portrait in the White House, like previous presidents have done. He continues to act like a jealous child. He cannot come up with his own plans, because he has none. He has to ridicule Joe Biden, for wearing masks and social distancing, because Trump refuses to follow the scientists advice. Again, more of the childish behavior. He has the attitude of “my way or the highway” and listens to no one but Putin maybe. Sad, what our country has become under DT. I have so many thoughts on this matter, but I will just say my husband and I are proud to vote for Joe Biden for President.

Rebecca Ridenour, Boise

I’m voting for Trump. His economic policies, pro Second Amendment, bringing our troops home from the Middle East, pro American business are fundamental to my decision. In addition, FREEDOM - This includes freedom from fear and intimidation and freedom of speech. These are now under assault. Labels of racist, fascist, or worse, are attributed to anyone daring to support the President. Harassment or outright violence on Trump supporters is commonplace today. How many Trump supporters are fearful of expressing their support for the President? This cannot be tolerated in America.

CORRUPTION - We are now seeing potential collusion, “pay for play”, and criminal malfeasance that dwarfs anything Trump was falsely accused of by members of the Biden family. If this information had been found on Trump, what reasonable person could not but conclude that Trump would already be tried and found guilty with calls for resignation or impeachment?

Professional politicians are too self-absorbed and power hungry; When someone in politics for 47 years is now so wealthy, I conclude that rhetoric and inaction, or worse, action pursued for the continuation of personal power and not the benefit of American citizens, will perpetuate what I find so wrong in American politics.

Bob Coates, Meridian

Zombie Lord

This morning I read an article in the Statesman about someone in Twin Falls being verbally attacked for wearing a mask in a grocery store and it occurred to me that the Zombie Apocalypse is here. It is sickening our hearts, poisoning our souls, eating our brains and corrupting our minds to ignore science and fact. The leader is the Zombie Lord, who demands absolute and unquestioning allegiance and uses his evil powers to incite his followers to strike out at those who oppose or question him.

This zombie disease has sickened many of us and too many have died because of it. But there is good news. A vaccine is available to everyone--it is your vote! The vote-vaccine can heal our hearts and help us get back to the Golden Rule to love thy neighbor. If enough people use the vote-vaccine we can get immunity from the Zombie Lord. Don’t worry if you’ve had zombie exposure or tendencies, the vote-vaccine can act as an antidote.

Troy Pearse, Garden City