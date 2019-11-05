Fish and Game settles discrimination case for $50K. State paid $167K to defend it in court

The state has paid $50,000 to settle a civil rights violation lawsuit filed by a former Idaho Fish and Game employee.

Danielle Dorsch sued the state alleging that during the course of her employment she was consistently subject to sexual discrimination, a hostile work environment and retaliation and that she had audio tapes to prove it.

Dorsch began working for Fish and Game in 2008 at its Sawtooth Fish Hatchery near Stanley. Over the next eight years, she said she often applied for promotions and transfers, but most of her applications were rejected because of her gender and in retaliation for complaining about that discrimination, according to court records. She also alleged that while working for Fish and Game, she was subjected to a hostile work environment, leading to her resignation in 2016.

After she left Fish and Game, Dorsch filed complaints with the Idaho Human Rights Commission and the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission. Both commissions issued her a notice of right to sue, which is required before a lawsuit alleging civil rights violations can be filed in federal court.

Dorsch filed her complaint in Boise federal court in October 2017. A judge dismissed the case as settled on Oct. 3. A trial was slated to start Nov. 4.

In addition to the settlement paid to Dorsch, the state paid $167,556 in legal costs defending the case, according to the Idaho Department of Administration Risk Management Program, which handled the case for Fish and Game.

The Statesman has reached out to Idaho Fish and Game for comment.