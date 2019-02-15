Jury awards $1.8 million to former Idaho prison officer who accused co-worker of raping her

A former Idaho prison officer’s nearly six-year legal battle against the state of Idaho ended in victory on Valentine’s Day when a Boise federal jury awarded her $1.8 million.
Cynthia Fuller, a former Idaho probation and parole employee, accused Idaho Department of Correction administrators of creating a hostile work environment and causing emotional distress after she reported a co-worker, with whom she had been in a relationship, raped her.
“We are so proud of Cynthia’s strength and fortitude in this case,” her attorney, Erika Birch, told the Statesman. “She had to fight long and hard just to get her day on court, and now she finally received justice.”
Fuller claimed she was raped by co-worker Herbt Cruz three times over a two-week period in 2011. Her lawsuit focuses on how her supervisors at the Caldwell probation and parole office and IDOC’s top administrators handled her claims and other complaints by female employees about Cruz.
Fuller said she reported the rapes to Canyon County sheriff’s detectives several days after the third assault and obtained a restraining order against Cruz.
One week before the first sexual assault, IDOC placed Cruz on administrative leave because he was under criminal investigation for another rape, according to court documents. A supervisor later told employees (including Fuller) that the agency “looked forward” to his prompt return from leave.
Fuller sued in August 2013. A federal judge in December 2014 dismissed the case. Fuller appealed, and in August 2017, the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals sent the case back to court for trial.
Idaho Department of Correction spokesman Jeff Ray told the Statesman the agency will respond shortly with a response to the verdict.
