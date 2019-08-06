At Boise fundraiser, Biden talks about Trump, the middle class and his Idaho connections

Joe Biden talks about his Idaho connection at Boise fundraiser Former Vice President Joe Biden spoke to donors at a private Boise residence owned by Esther and Skip Oppenheimer on Aug. 6, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Former Vice President Joe Biden spoke to donors at a private Boise residence owned by Esther and Skip Oppenheimer on Aug. 6, 2019.

Joe Biden told more than 100 donors at a Boise fundraiser that he’s proud of his Idaho connections.

Speaking Tuesday at the home of Esther and Skip Oppenheimer, the Democratic presidential front-runner talked about how Frank Church, the late Democratic U.S. senator from Idaho, helped get him elected to the Senate in 1972.

The Churches also encouraged him to stay in office after the death of his first wife, Neilia, and his daughter, Naomi, just weeks after that election.

“I was just a kid when I got elected,” Biden, then 29 and now 76, told the donors at a reception in the Oppenheimers’ backyard, where tables were set up but most people stood in the 100-degree afternoon heat. The Church family’s support helped him stay in politics and make a difference on a national level, he said.

Esther Oppenheimer pointed out during her opening remarks that one of Church’s grandchildren, Boise High School government teacher Monica Church, was in the audience, and Biden walked through the crowd to shake her hand.

Donors paid $100 and up to meet Biden, who spoke for about 20 minutes. Donors of $1,000 or more got to have photos taken with him.

Joe Biden address donors at a private fundraiser in Boise on Tuesday, Aug. 6. Hayley Harding

Biden cited his accomplishments during his time as President Barack Obama’s vice president from 2009 to 2017. Together, he said, they helped to pass the Affordable Care Act and to create the Paris climate accords, both of which he said made life better for Americans.

He said he has what it takes to turn the country around after four years of President Donald Trump. Trump’s re-election in 2020 would deeply damage the country, he said.

“We can deal with — it will be difficult — four years of Donald Trump’s destruction in the nation,” Biden said, “but eight years will fundamentally change who we are as a people.”

After watching what happened in after the white supremacy rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, in August 2017, Biden said he knew he had to run for president, especially after Trump called said there were “very fine people on both sides.”

He said he would restore “the backbone of our country,” America’s middle class.

“When the middle class does well, the poor have a way up and the wealthy do very well, and in the meantime, we can provide social, political and economic stability,” Biden said.

Perhaps most important, he said, is that he wants to unify the country. Biden said detractors may call that goal the optimism of someone from the old days, but in his opinion, it was a matter of wisdom.

Prominent Boiseans in attendance included Boise Mayor David Bieter, his mayoral challenger and Boise City Council President Lauren McLean, and several state legislators, including Reps. Mat Erpelding and Jake Ellis and Sen. Janie Ward-Engelking.