Joe Biden will bring his presidential campaign to Boise. Here are the details.

Harris confronts Biden about racism in tense exchange Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris confronts Joe Biden about racism during the second day of the NBC Democratic Presidential Primary Debates for the 2020 elections on June 27, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris confronts Joe Biden about racism during the second day of the NBC Democratic Presidential Primary Debates for the 2020 elections on June 27, 2019.

Presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden will visit Boise next week as one of many stops on his campaign to be the next Democratic nominee.

Biden and his wife, Jill, will attend a reception in Boise at 1 p.m. Aug. 6.

Where the reception will be held is not shared with people until they purchase tickets, but it is being hosted by Esther Oppenheimer. She is the wife of Skip Oppenheimer, chairman and CEO of Oppenheimer Companies, Inc.

Those tickets are required to get in the door. The cheapest tickets are $100, which would put you at the “guest” level. The “supporter” level costs $250, while the “champion” level, which includes a photo with Biden, costs $1,000. One can become a sponsor, which also includes a photo, by giving or raising $2,800.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Idaho Statesman content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Buying a ticket acts as a donation to Biden’s campaign, but those under the federal maximum for donations to a single candidate, which is $2,700, also can give more.

Biden served as the vice president under President Barack Obama from 2009 to 2017. Before that, he was a U.S. senator representing Delaware. He ran for the Democratic presidential nomination for the first time in 1998 and ran again in 2008.

TJ Thomson, a member of Idaho for Biden as well as a member of Boise City Council, said he believes Biden is “our best hope for America.”

“I haven’t felt this inspired and excited for a candidate since Obama in 2008,” he said Monday.

He is not arranging the event, but he said he and his wife will both be in attendance. He was glad that donors can get into the fundraiser for as little as $100, because he said an a Biden fundraiser in Ketchum the night before at an event, people would have to spend $2,700 to get in.

Thomson said that criticisms of Biden’s past behavior, including his stance on school desegregation busing and allegations of inappropriate touching, are “unfounded” and have not hurt his campaign.

According to data from RealClearPolitics, Biden is leading the Democratic field nationally. Ranked second is Elizabeth Warren, followed by Bernie Sanders and Kamala Harris.