School board chairman accused of stalking employee followed her to, from home, court docs state

For two days in April, Alan Darrel Ward, who is chairman of the Boise County Commission as well as the Garden Valley School District, allegedly stalked a female school district employee, according to a criminal complaint.

Idaho State Police arrested Ward, 61, in Garden Valley on a warrant on July 18 and charged him with two misdemeanor counts of stalking. Ward was booked into the Ada County jail and released that same day on bond.

According to the criminal complaint filed in Boise County district court, Ward on April 7 “knowingly and maliciously engaged in course of conduct that seriously alarmed, annoyed or harassed” the victim in Garden Valley. On that day, Ward allegedly watched the victim from the school district parking lot, followed her out of the parking lot and to her residence. About two weeks later, on April 23, Ward allegedly appeared across the street from the victim’s house, followed her to the school parking lot, appeared again at her residence and pulled into her driveway and directed his headlights into her residence before leaving.

Idaho Deputy Attorney General David Morse is prosecuting the case. If a county prosecutor has a conflict of interest in investigating a case, he or she can ask the AG’s office to take on the case.

“Our office will not have comment, as the Office of the Attorney General’s policy is to refrain from commenting on pending investigations or prosecutions,” spokesman Scott Graf told the Statesman last week.

On Friday, the Statesman filed a public record request with Boise County for a copy of the criminal complaint under which Ward is charged.

“Unfortunately, this case is currently sealed and all filings are unavailable to the public at this time,” responded Boise County Deputy Clerk Olen Leader.

On Monday, Boise County provided the Statesman with a copy of the complaint and partially unsealed the case.

According to the online court repository, Ward also was served with a no-contact order pertaining to the case on July 18.

Ward has pleaded not guilty to the charges. A trial date has not yet been set.

The Statesman has reached out to Ward, Boise County commission and Garden Valley School District board for comment.

Ward’s positions with the Boise County Commission and Garden Valley School District Board of Directors are both elected positions.