Boise County commissioner charged with stalking

Idaho State Police arrested Boise County Commission Chairman Alan Darrel Ward on two misdemeanor counts of second-degree stalking, and he was booked into, and then released from, the Ada County Jail on Thursday afternoon.

Ward, 61, also is chairman of the Garden Valley School District Board of Directors.

“ISP detectives served a warrant and arrested Mr. Ward this morning in the Garden Valley area, without incident,” Idaho State Police spokesman Tim Marsano told the Statesman on Thursday. “The warrant for his arrest was issued after an investigation into alleged incidents of stalking.”

ISP would not release the alleged victim’s name, and the Idaho Attorney General’s Office would not say whether it is investigating Ward.

Typically, if a county prosecutor has a conflict of interest in investigating a case, he or she will ask the AG’s office to take on the case.

“Our office will not have comment, as the Office of the Attorney General’s policy is to refrain from commenting on pending investigations or prosecutions,” spokesman Scott Graf said.

Court documents on Ward’s charges are not yet available. This story will be updated as we have more information.