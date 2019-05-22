Ada County district has new representation at the Capitol. Here’s who Gov. Little appointed

Highlights from Brad Little’s first State of the State Address On Monday, January 7, Gov. Brad Little gave his first State of the State Address focusing on education, health care, public safety, transportation and more. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK On Monday, January 7, Gov. Brad Little gave his first State of the State Address focusing on education, health care, public safety, transportation and more.

Residents in southwest Boise and south Meridian have a new state legislator.

Gov. Brad Little on Tuesday appointed Megan Kiska to the House of Representatives District 21 Seat B.

Kiska replaces Republican Rep. Thomas Dayley, who vacated the seat after President Donald Trump appointed him to serve as state director of the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Farm Service Agency.

Kiska works for the 124th Fighter Wing in the Idaho Air National Guard as an inspector general and real property officer.

“Megan’s history of leadership and service with the Idaho Air National Guard makes her the ideal candidate to replace Rep. Dayley,” Little said in a news release.





Kiska joins Meridian Republicans Sen. Regina Bayer and Rep. Steve Harris in representing District 21. All three seats, along with Idaho’s other 102 legislative seats, are up for re-election in 2020.

Dayley, who was mid-way through his fourth term when he resigned, served as chairman of the House Judiciary, Rules and Administration Committee. The Idaho House Republican Caucus has selected Rep. Greg Chaney, R-Caldwell, to be the committee’s new chairman.

“It’s an honor and an incredible responsibility to chair a committee that helps in protecting the rights of every Idahoan,” said Chaney, an attorney who is in his third term representing District 10, in a news release.

Meridian could have a new lawmaker come January if six-term Republican Rep. Joe Palmer, District 20, is successful in his bid to become Meridian’s next mayor. Palmer announced his candidacy this month to replace longtime Mayor Tammy de Weerd, who is retiring after serving as mayor since 2004. City elections take place Nov. 5.

Little announced two additional appointments Tuesday

Dr. Karen Neill, an Idaho State University professor, associate dean for academic affairs and director of graduate studies in nursing, will serve on the three-member Idaho Board of Correction. Neill served on the Idaho Commission of Pardons and Parole from June of 2017 until April 2019.

Bill Moad, former fleet operations manager at Simplot Co. and past president of the Idaho Trucking Association, will be the new chairman of the seven-member Idaho Transportation Board starting July 1. Moad replaces Jerry Whitehead, who has helmed the board since 2012.