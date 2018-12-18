Idaho Gov.-elect Brad Little makes Cabinet appointments

In preparation for taking office Jan. 4 as Idaho’s 33rd governor, Brad Little is assembling his new Cabinet, which comprises heads of executive branch agencies and offices.
Little’s first round of appointments announced Tuesday includes some new faces along with some familiar faces in new places:
▪ Administration: Bryan Mooney, former MWI Veterinary Supply vice president, replaces Bob Geddes.
▪ Commerce: Tom Kealey, co-owner of Chicago Connection and former Morrison-Knudsen executive, replaces Bobbi Jo-Meuleman, who is joining Little’s staff as intergovernmental affairs director. Kealey ran unsuccessfully in the May GOP primary for state treasurer.
▪ Office of Drug Policy: Melinda Smyser, currently Department of Labor director, replaces Nicole Fitzgerald.
▪ Financial Management: Alex Adams replaces Jani Revier, who is becoming Department of Labor director.
▪ Human Resources: Susan Buxton will retain her position as administrator.
▪ Idaho State Police: Col. Kedrick Wills will retain his position as director.
▪ Information Technology Services: Jeffrey Weak will continue as administrator.
▪ Military Division: Idaho Army National Guard Brig. Gen. Michael J. Garshak will continue as Idaho’s adjutant general, overseeing the Idaho Army and Air National Guard and Idaho Bureau of Homeland Security.
▪ Occupational Licenses: Kelly Packer, former state representative from McCammon, replaces Tana Cory. Packer ran unsuccessfully in the May GOP primary for lieutenant governor.
Earlier this month the Idaho Board of Correction announced that it had hired Josh Tewalt to replacing retiring Director Henry Atencio; Idaho Fish and Game Commission announced that it had selected Deputy Director Ed Schriever to replace retiring Director Virgil Moore; and Department of Juvenile Corrections Director Sharon Harrigfeld announced that she is retiring.
Little also made several new staff announcements this week:
▪ Senior adviser: Andrew Mitzel, Little’s deputy campaign manager and former political director for Idaho Realtors Association.
▪ Director of Communications: Emily Callihan, currently public information officer at the Idaho Department of Lands.
▪ Press secretary: Marissa Morrison, who worked as a reporter for KIVI-TV in Nampa before taking a job as with public relations firm Bilbao & Co.
Little had previously announced that his campaign manager, Zach Hauge, will be chief of staff.
